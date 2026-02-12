Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Lyft Driver in Cleveland

Source: General / Radio One

Cleveland police arrested a 20-year-old man from Garfield Heights in the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver Sunday night, authorities said.

Charges are pending against the suspect in the death of 56-year-old Antoine Latham, who was shot while working as a rideshare driver.

Officers responded shortly before 9:50 p.m. Sunday to a call near East 103rd Street and Rosehill Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found Latham inside his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital but later died.

Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday and took the 20-year-old into custody. Multiple firearms were recovered, according to authorities.

Investigators said this shooting is part of two fatal incidents involving Lyft drivers within about 27 hours, but they are currently treating them as separate investigations. The second victim, 27-year-old Vasyl Shvets of Parma, was found shot early Tuesday morning and later pronounced dead. Police have made no arrest in that case.

Police asked anyone with information about either incident to contact the Homicide Unit.

