Drake Serves Up OVO-Branded McDonald's Meal Only Available in Canada

Celebrities getting their own fast-food meals first gained popularity in 2020, and not only are they coming back, but they’re heading north. Drake will be the next celebrity to collaborate with McDonald’s on a meal.

Rumors began circulating last week when posters were plastered around Toronto featuring Drake’s owl logo, with “McDonald’s” written beneath it and a message reading, “Where the Night Owls Land.” Now, “The After Meals” has landed and, like its name suggests, provides the perfect grub after a long night out.

According to iHeartRadio Canada, the meal features a choice of either a McDouble or a Junior Chicken, fries, and a blue raspberry-flavoured “Nite Sprite.” And to make it more Canadian than ever, the fries are topped with cheese curds and gravy, making it poutine.

The meal starts at $14.99, and a medium Sprite costs an additional $4.99. But, hey, at least it comes in an October’s Very Own Owl-branded cup.

It’s unclear how long the Canadian meal will last or whether it will make its way across the border, but in the past, collaborations with Travis Scott, Cardi B and Offset, Saweetie, and Mariah Carey have lasted from a few weeks to a couple of months.

Drake has also been relatively quiet in recent months, and there’s no telling if the McDonald’s deal is some part of a larger rollout. Fans have been clamoring for his forthcoming album ICEMAN, which he’s teased for months and will be his first project since last year’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR and his first solo project since For All The Dogs in 2023.

He hinted that something ICEMAN-related could be on the way soon when he posted to his Instagram stories, writing, “Oooo it’s freezing, About to be…”

See social media’s reaction to the OVO x McDonald’s meal below.