Source: The Washington Post / Getty Black history includes countless figures whose impact runs deep, even if their names remain less familiar. While some leaders dominate textbooks, many others worked quietly behind the scenes, changed systems from within, or laid foundations for future progress. Their stories span centuries, disciplines, and movements. Today’s list highlights 20 unsung heroes in Black history whose contributions deserve wider recognition, especially during Black History Month. Claudette Colvin

At just 15 years old, Claudette Colvin refused to give up her bus seat in Montgomery. Her arrest happened months before Rosa Parks, yet her story rarely gets told. Colvin later became a key plaintiff in the court case that officially ended bus segregation.

Bayard Rustin

Bayard Rustin was the architect behind the 1963 March on Washington. He shaped the movement’s commitment to nonviolence and strategic protest. Despite his influence, Rustin often worked behind the scenes due to his sexuality and political views.

Septima Clark

Septima Clark believed literacy was power. She created citizenship schools that taught Black Americans how to read, write, and register to vote. Her work quietly fueled voter participation across the South.

Pauli Murray

Pauli Murray challenged racial and gender discrimination through law and scholarship. Her legal theories influenced later Supreme Court rulings. Many of her ideas laid the groundwork for both civil rights and women’s rights cases.

Ella Baker

Ella Baker rejected top-down leadership and believed real change started at the grassroots level. She helped form the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. Her philosophy empowered young activists to lead their own movements.

Robert Smalls

Robert Smalls escaped slavery by commandeering a Confederate ship during the Civil War. He later used his freedom to serve in the U.S. Congress. Smalls fought for education and civil rights during Reconstruction.

Marie Maynard Daly

Marie Maynard Daly was the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry. Her research helped establish the link between cholesterol and heart disease. Daly’s work laid the groundwork for modern cardiovascular

Matthew Henson

Matthew Henson helped lead the first successful expedition to the North Pole. He handled navigation and survival in extreme conditions. History long overlooked his role due to race.

Fannie Lou Hamer

Fannie Lou Hamer risked her life fighting voter suppression. She spoke openly about the violence faced by Black voters in the South. Her testimony helped expose systemic racism to the nation.

Lewis Latimer

Lewis Latimer improved the electric light bulb so it could be used widely. His work helped bring electricity into everyday homes. He rarely receives credit alongside better-known inventors.

Katherine Johnson

Katherine Johnson calculated flight paths for NASA’s earliest space missions. Astronauts trusted her math with their lives. Her work helped make space travel possible.

Biddy Mason

Biddy Mason gained freedom after winning her emancipation in court. She became a successful businesswoman in Los Angeles. Mason used her wealth to support schools, churches, and the poor.

Charles Drew

Charles Drew developed large-scale blood storage techniques. His work saved countless lives during World War II. Drew later protested blood segregation policies in medicine.

Ida B. Wells

Ida B. Wells used journalism to expose lynching across the United States. She risked her safety to tell the truth. Her reporting forced the country to confront racial violence.

Benjamin Banneker

Benjamin Banneker was largely self-taught in science and mathematics. He helped survey Washington, D.C. Banneker also challenged racial stereotypes through published work.

Mae Jemison

Mae Jemison became the first Black woman to travel into space. She later focused on science education and innovation. Jemison continues advocating for STEM access.

Carter G. Woodson

Carter G. Woodson believed Black history deserved dedicated study. He founded Negro History Week. That effort later became Black History Month.

Anna Julia Cooper

Anna Julia Cooper argued that Black women’s education uplifted entire communities. She earned a doctorate later in life. Cooper’s ideas influenced generations of scholars.

Medgar Evers

Medgar Evers organized voter registration in Mississippi. He faced constant threats for his activism. His assassination became a turning point in the civil rights movement.