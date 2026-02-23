Source: picture alliance / Getty

Mexico is reeling from a wave of violence after Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed in a military operation. The operation, conducted in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco, resulted in El Mencho being wounded and later dying while being transported to Mexico City. The Mexican Ministry of Defense confirmed the death, describing it as a significant blow to one of the most powerful and violent drug cartels in the country. The U.S. also played a role in the operation, providing intelligence support through its Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel.

The aftermath of El Mencho’s death has been marked by chaos, with cartel members retaliating by setting vehicles ablaze and blocking roads across multiple states, including Jalisco, Michoacán, and Tamaulipas. In Jalisco alone, 65 roadblocks were reported, with public transportation suspended and residents urged to shelter in place. Puerto Vallarta, a major tourist destination, saw flights canceled and operations at its airport disrupted. The U.S. State Department issued a security alert for American citizens in affected areas, advising them to remain indoors. Despite the turmoil, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum assured the public that most of the country remains calm, even as the government works to restore order in the impacted regions.

Violence Erupts in Mexico Following Death of Cartel Leader "El Mencho" was originally published on rnbphilly.com