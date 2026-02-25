New Designer Alert: Valerian Hughes Brings Feathered Fantasy To NYFW

Source: Chia-Ta Tsai/ Valerian Hughes / Chia-Ta Tsai

If you love fashion that feels like a dream with some edge, Valerian Hughes gave New York Fashion Week (NYFW) exactly that.

The designer debuted his Fall/Winter 2026 demi-couture collection, Reve Eveille, at the Prince George Ballroom, transforming the historic space into something ethereal and theatrical. From the first look, it was clear this wasn’t going to be a typical runway.

And we were sitting front row, soaking in all the special details.

The show opened with actress Shahadi Wright Joseph in a whimsical white tiered gown that floated down the runway. The former HB cover star’s look set an angelic tone—feathered, light, almost celestial. Shahadi looked amazing, so it’s no surprise that more beauty followed suit.

Models wore bold white feathered eye accents that felt dramatic and playful at the same time. The makeup didn’t just complement the clothes; it was essential to the storytelling.

Across 20 demi-couture looks, Hughes moved between softness and fierceness. Gold and cream jumpsuits with French-inspired detailing shimmered under the ballroom lights. There were exaggerated pointed shoulders, sculptural silhouettes, tear accents, and dramatic necklines that demanded attention. Satin and stretch fabrics hugged the body, while earthy materials like burlap introduced texture and contrast. The mix of luxe and raw created tension in the best way.

Then came the closing moment.

Pose actress Dominique Jackson stepped out in a sheer, over-the-top white ensemble that felt regal and otherworldly. In a live moment, artist Ross Pino spray-painted the garment in black, shifting it instantly from angelic to gritty. The crowd reacted in real time as the pristine white became something darker and more defiant.

The finale pulled the entire show together. What started with feathers and flowing white ended in bold black paint, showing how quickly a look—and a mood—can shift.

This was a NYFW moment worth watching, and Valerian Hughes is just getting started.

