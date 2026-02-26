Ohio Meatball Recall: Bremer Balls Pulled for Metal Risk

A major recall affects frozen meatballs in Ohio. Rosina Food Products issued it nationwide. The issue involves possible metal fragments. This recall targets Bremer Italian Style Meatballs sold at Aldi. Ohio shoppers face risks if they purchased the product. The announcement came on February 22, 2026. Consumers should check their freezers immediately.

Recall Details

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall. Rosina Food Products recalled about 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen meatballs. Metal contamination prompted the action. A consumer reported finding metal fragments in the product. No injuries have been reported yet. However, officials classify it as a high-risk recall. The products are fully cooked and frozen.

Affected Products

The recall covers 32-ounce bags of Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs. Each bag contains about 64 meatballs. The best-by date is October 30, 2026. Timestamps on the back label range from 17:08 to 18:20. Production occurred on July 30, 2025. These meatballs were shipped to Aldi stores across the country. Ohio residents bought them at local Aldi locations.

Why Ohio is Impacted

The recalled meatballs reached 35 states plus Washington, D.C. Ohio appears on the affected list. Stores in cities like Cincinnati and Cleveland sold them. Aldi removed the products from shelves quickly. However, items may remain in home freezers. The 15-month shelf life keeps them viable. Therefore, many Ohio households could still have them.

What Consumers Should Do

Stop using the recalled meatballs right away. Throw them away or return them to Aldi for a full refund. Do not eat the product. Check packaging for the specific best-by date and timestamps. Contact Aldi or Rosina if questions arise. FSIS advises caution to avoid injury from metal pieces.

