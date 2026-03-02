RodeoHouston 2026: 10 Things To Know Before You Go

Source: Rodeo Houston / Getty There is nothing quite like Rodeo season in Houston. From the smell of funnel cakes in the air to the sound of boots hitting gravel outside NRG Stadium, the energy is unmatched. Families plan their visits months in advance, concert fans circle their favorite artists on the calendar, and first timers quickly learn that this is more than a rodeo. It is a full blown Houston tradition. Whether you are going for the action in the arena or the vibes on the grounds, here is everything you need to know before you go. For full details and updates, visit the official site at rodeohouston.com Source: David Settle / Radio One RodeoHouston runs March 2 to March 22, 2026. Grounds open daily at 8am.

On March 2, grounds open at 2pm.

Source: David Settle / Radio One Rodeo and Concert Schedule If you are heading inside NRG Stadium, timing matters. Weekdays

NRG Stadium gates open at 6pm

Rodeo begins at 6:45pm

Concert begins approximately 9pm Weekends

NRG Stadium gates open at 2pm

Rodeo begins at 2:45pm

Concert begins approximately 5pm A rodeo or concert ticket is required for stadium entry.

Source: David Settle / Radio One What Ticket Should You Get Here is a quick breakdown to help you decide: Grounds Season Pass

Access to carnival, shopping, livestock shows, and horse shows all season. Grounds Ticket

Access to carnival, shopping, livestock shows, and horse shows for one day. Rodeo and Concert Ticket

Includes grounds access plus entry to the rodeo and concert performance. RodeoHouston Season Tickets

Full season access including rodeo and concerts. Children 2 and younger receive free admission. All tickets can be purchased online at

https://www.rodeohouston.com/tickets Download the RodeoHouston app powered by AXS to access tickets, daily schedules, and the interactive map.

Source: General / Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Black Heritage Day Black Heritage Day is a cherished tradition at RodeoHouston celebrating the enduring influence of Black culture in rodeo history. Held annually on one select day during the rodeo run, this special day features performances by top Black artists, cultural presentations, and recognition of the contributions Black cowboys and cowgirls have made to ranching, ranch sports, and Western heritage. For 2026, Black Heritage Day takes place on March 6, with Lizzo headlining the celebration inside NRG Stadium. Bringing high energy, hometown pride, and chart topping hits, Lizzo is expected to deliver one of the most talked about performances of the entire rodeo season. It is a day many Houstonians circle on their calendar early, part rodeo, part concert, and all celebration of Black heritage in the city.

Source: David Settle / Radio One Getting There and Parking By Car 610 Lot opens daily at 9am.

Old Spanish Trail parking is available

Weekdays 5pm to 9pm

Weekends 9am to 9pm By Shuttle Park and ride is available at several convenient locations. By Rail Catch the METRORail for $1.25 one way. Northbound service

Monday through Saturday until 1:30am

Sunday until 11:24pm Southbound service

Monday through Saturday until 3:20am

Sunday until 1:15am Use Gate 9 off Kirby Drive for public passenger drop off.

Handicap accessible parking locations include Old Spanish Trail, West Loop, Monroe, and Maxey. More info at

https://www.rodeohouston.com/parking

Source: David Settle / Radio One Carnival, Shows and Daily Attractions There is something happening all day across NRG Park. Livestock Show

NRG Center

8am daily Horse Show

NRG Arena

8am daily Agventure presented by Oxy

NRG Center

9am to 9pm daily Shopping and Dining

NRG Center, NRG Arena and across NRG Park

10am to 9pm daily Carnival presented by First Community

Midway and Junction

Check the online schedule for hours Drone Show powered by Reliant

Above NRG Arena

8pm every Saturday and Sunday

Source: David Settle / Radio One Watch From Home You can keep an eye on the action from anywhere. RodeoHouston broadcasts air on

Space City Home Network

The Cowboy Channel

Telemundo Houston Weekdays at 7pm

Weekends at 3pm

Source: Radio ONE / Kevin Rawls/@kandidsxkev Rodeo Deals and Special Days Community Day March 11

Free grounds only admission until noon

Presented by TC Energy Family Wednesdays March 4 and March 18

Free grounds only admission until noon

For seniors 60 and older and children 12 and under Every Wednesday BOGO rides and games in Junction Carnival

Food deals at select vendors until 4pm Discounted food options include

3 dollar mini corn dog from McKinney Corn Dog

3 dollar mini popcorn from Kid Shack

3 dollar small sour apple lemonade from Squeezers Sensory Friendly Day March 5

10am to 2pm

Minimal lights and sounds in select carnival areas

Presented by First Community More deals at

https://www.rodeohouston.com/deals

Source: Danielle Grossman / HLSR After The Show Hangouts Once the concert ends, the fun continues around NRG Park. Popular after show spots include

Miller Lite Ice House

Champion Wine Garden

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Oasis

The Hideout

1932 Cattleman’s Club

First Community Carnival areas