Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Into Rihanna's House & Her Fans Erupt

Rihanna is reportedly okay after a shocking incident at her Beverly Hills home. An unidentified woman was arrested after firing at least ten shots at the Anti superstar’s residence.

Police say that Rihanna was home at the time, though it’s unknown whether her partner, A$AP Rocky, or the couple’s three kids – RZA, 3, Riot Rose, 2, and Rocki, who was born in September, were there as well.

A 35-year-old female suspect was arrested after fleeing from the scene, according to a statement from the Los Angeles police department. They received a report of shots fired at about 1:15 p.m. Los Angeles time on Sunday, March 8. The LA Times has confirmed that the suspect is Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, and The Hollywood Reporter is adding that her bail is set for $10,225,000 on an attempted murder charge.

“This is an active LAPD Robbery Homicide Division investigation,” police said. CNN reported that 5 to 7 gunshots were fired from an AR-15 style rifle, several connecting with an exterior gate to Rihanna’s residence. NBC reports that a weapon was recovered.

No injuries have been reported. Neither Rihanna nor A$AP has yet commented on the incident.

While no motive has been revealed, it is possible that it could be a manifestation of the stalking epidemic. Per an article in The Athletic that detailed a significant increase in the stalking of sports stars, celebrity stalking has increased more in the last decade than at any other time in U.S. history.

“I do know with certainty that new media have increased dramatically the number of threats and stalking incidents,” forensic psychiatrist Dr. Park Dietz, who studies stalking, told The Athletic last year.

Most of the celebrity victims are women. And sometimes the stalkers are also female. Baywatch star Alexandra Paul was stalked by a woman for 13 years, up until her stalker died.

Rihanna has dealt with several stalkers over her two-decade career. The most serious was in 2018, when Eduardo Leon, 26, broke into her home in the Hollywood Hills, spending more than 12 hours inside before he was discovered by an assistant. According to police, he intended to have sex with her.

In 2019, Leon pled no contest to felony stalking, burglary and vandalism, and was sentenced to five years of probation, drug and mental health treatment, 90 days of GPS monitoring and a ten-year restraining order that requires him to stay away from Rihanna.

Rihanna released her last album, Anti, in January 2016. Recently, she posted a video featuring footage from a recording studio session, but no album release has been announced yet.

