Donald Glover Cast As Yoshi In 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,' The Internet Is Stunned

Getty Images / Donald Glover / The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Ahead of Mario Day, Nintendo dropped the final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Still, everyone was shocked when it was revealed that Donald Glover would be voicing Mario’s lovable dinosaur sidekick, Yoshi.

You read that correctly, Glover is the voice of Yoshi, who doesn’t really say anything but his name. The announcement that the actor/rapper would be part of the cast came after the reveal of the final trailer for the upcoming animated feature.

Glover wasn’t the only new csst announcement; Issa Rae will also be in the film, and she will be voicing Honey Queen. Both Glover and Rae join an already stacked cast that features Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Brie Larson (Rosalina), and Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.).

But it was the announcement, Glover, that the internet was talking. Most are surprised that Nintendo and Universal were able to keep Glover’s attachment to the film.

Honestly, we are shocked too.

Another person wrote about Glover’s casting, “I’ve realised there’s not a single thing Donald Glover CAN’T do in his career, so i’m not about to start judging him now. But also that’s fucking HILARIOUS.”

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the follow-up to 2023’s Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed more than $1.3 billion globally.

Mario and Luigi’s next feature-length animated adventure arrives in theaters on April 1.

You can see more reactions to Glover playing Yoshi in the gallery below.