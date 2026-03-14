Columbus Airman Among Six Killed in Military Aircraft Crash in Iraq

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Three of the six Ohio servicemembers were killed when a refueling aircraft crashed during a military mission in Iraq, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. The governor confirmed the airmen were deployed with the 121st Air Refueling Wing.

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One of those killed was 28-year-old Tyler Simmons, a Columbus native and member of the Ohio Air National Guard.

Simmons died Friday aboard a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker during an air refueling mission. This crash raised the total number of U.S. service members killed during operations involving Iran to 13. The identities of the other victims have not yet been publicly released as officials continue notifying next of kin.

In a statement, Simmons’ loved ones remembered him for the light he brought to others.

“Tyler’s smile could light up any room, his strong presence would fill it,” the family said. “His parents, grandparents, family and friends are grief stricken for the loss of life.”

Simmons was a graduate of Eastmoor Academy, where he played football before committing to military service. As a boom operator with the 166th Air Refueling Squadron, he was responsible for operating the aircraft’s refueling system during missions. His family said he had recently taken on the deployment in hopes of earning a promotion to master sergeant.

According to U.S. Central Command, the crash occurred in western Iraq while the crew was flying a combat mission. Officials said the incident happened in “friendly airspace,” and confirmed the aircraft was not brought down by hostile or friendly fire. The circumstances remain under investigation.

Defense leaders have since honored the crew’s service. At the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth called the fallen airmen heroes while addressing reporters.

“War is hell. War is chaos,” Hegseth said. “And as we saw with the tragic crash of our KC-135 tanker, bad things can happen. American heroes, all of them.”

Ohio leaders also shared condolences, including U.S. Senator Jon Husted, who asked Ohioans to join him in praying for the families of the six servicemembers.

Columbus-area lawmaker Dontavius Jarrells also honored Simmons’ life, describing him as someone who represented “the very best of us.”

In the days since the crash, several Columbus venues and community spaces have begun organizing events and gatherings to honor Simmons’ life and service, giving friends, family, and the community an opportunity to come together in remembrance.





Columbus Airman Among Six Killed in Military Aircraft Crash in Iraq was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com