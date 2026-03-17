Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2026 With These Cocktails & Sips

Patrick’s Day (March 17) is here, and the parties, bar crawls, and other festivities will be in full swing all day and night. Doing our part, CASSIUS put together a nice collection of clever cocktails that fit the theme of St. Patrick’s Day as best we could.

I want to apologize to all my industry partners for just getting this roundup going today. Life happens, bad weather in my area, and other happenings didn’t allow me the time to get this post going last week. But enough about that, let’s get to the drinks.

As I did last year, I’ll share Britannica’s explanation of St. Patrick’s Day below:

It was emigrants, particularly to the United States, who transformed St. Patrick’s Day into a largely secular holiday of revelry and celebration of things Irish. Cities with large numbers of Irish immigrants, who often wielded political power, staged the most extensive celebrations, which included elaborate parades. Boston held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1737, followed by New York City in 1762. Since 1962 Chicago has coloured its river green to mark the holiday. (Although blue was the colour traditionally associated with St. Patrick, green is now commonly connected with the day.) Irish and non-Irish alike commonly participate in the “wearing of the green”—sporting an item of green clothing or a shamrock, the Irish national plant, in the lapel.

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I’ve got my eyes on some Irish whiskey tonight, which is a category I’m still getting to know. I also picked up a sixer of Guinesss and Smithwick’s Red Ale that I’ll share with my pals.

In this roundup, I have a couple of bottles, plenty of cocktails, a mocktail or two, and even some THC-boosted options, which is something I normally don’t feature at Spirit.Ed.

Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day and be safe doing so.

P.S. I will be updating this post until 7 PM ET today (March 17).

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Photo: Getty