Celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2026 With These Cocktails & Sips
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2026 With These Cocktails & Sips
Patrick’s Day (March 17) is here, and the parties, bar crawls, and other festivities will be in full swing all day and night. Doing our part, CASSIUS put together a nice collection of clever cocktails that fit the theme of St. Patrick’s Day as best we could.
I want to apologize to all my industry partners for just getting this roundup going today. Life happens, bad weather in my area, and other happenings didn’t allow me the time to get this post going last week. But enough about that, let’s get to the drinks.
As I did last year, I’ll share Britannica’s explanation of St. Patrick’s Day below:
It was emigrants, particularly to the United States, who transformed St. Patrick’s Day into a largely secular holiday of revelry and celebration of things Irish. Cities with large numbers of Irish immigrants, who often wielded political power, staged the most extensive celebrations, which included elaborate parades. Boston held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1737, followed by New York City in 1762. Since 1962 Chicago has coloured its river green to mark the holiday. (Although blue was the colour traditionally associated with St. Patrick, green is now commonly connected with the day.) Irish and non-Irish alike commonly participate in the “wearing of the green”—sporting an item of green clothing or a shamrock, the Irish national plant, in the lapel.
I’ve got my eyes on some Irish whiskey tonight, which is a category I’m still getting to know. I also picked up a sixer of Guinesss and Smithwick’s Red Ale that I’ll share with my pals.
In this roundup, I have a couple of bottles, plenty of cocktails, a mocktail or two, and even some THC-boosted options, which is something I normally don’t feature at Spirit.Ed.
Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day and be safe doing so.
P.S. I will be updating this post until 7 PM ET today (March 17).
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Photo: Getty
Baby Irish Coffee
Ingredients:
1oz Jameson Original
1oz Kahlúa Dunkin Caramel Swirl Liqueur
Method:
Add ingredients to a shot glass and garnish with whipped cream & caramel drizzle
Belaire Bleu Mimosa
Ingredients:
Luc Belaire Bleu
Fresh squeezed orange or pineapple juice
Method:
Pour Belaire Bleu into a flute or wine glass Top with orange or pineapple juice. *Add a higher ratio of juice to Belaire Bleu for a more vibrant green.
Dew & A Brew
Created by Kevin Pigott, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey Global Ambassador
INGREDIENTS:
1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey
1 part beer of your choice
METHOD:
Combine all ingredients. Stir and pour.
Drumshanbo Tawny Port Cask Single Pot Still Whiskey (Add Script)
The Shed Distillery produces some of my favorite gins, and they also make Irish whiskey that I’ve yet to try. The brand is putting forth its Tawny Port Cask Single Pot Still Whiskey, and when I get a sip, I’ll be glad to come back and report. I’m already a big fan of what they do on the lighter side.
Learn more here.
Dulce Vida Lucky Lime Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Dulce Vida Lime Tequila
1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
0.5 oz Agave
0.75 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur
Directions: Combine all ingredients and shake, pouring over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Gin Basil Smash
Ingredients:
2.00 oz Boatyard Double Gin
0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.75 oz Simple Syrup
6-8 Basil Leaves
Directions: Lightly muddle basil leaves in a cocktail shaker. Add remaining ingredients and shake with ice until well chilled. Fine strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a sprig of basil or twist of lime.
Green Eyed Bandit
1.5 oz. Teremana Blanco
½ oz. fresh lime juice
¾ oz. simple syrup
1 oz. fresh kale & cucumber juice (equal parts)
3-4 jalapeño wheels (no seeds)
Glassware: Collins glass
Garnish: Garnish with a cucumber wheel.
Method: Muddle jalapeno wheels (seeds removed) in shaker. Add lime juice, kale & cucumber juice, simple syrup & Teremana Blanco. Shake with ice. Strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass.
Green Gimlet
Ingredients:
2 oz Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin
0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.75 oz Simple Syrup
5-6 Basil Leaves
Garnish: Cucumber Ribbon
Method: Add liquid ingredients and basil into a cocktail shaker and gently muddle to release aromatics. Shaker over ice to chill and fine-strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with cucumber ribbon on a cocktail pick and enjoy!
Green Mary
Ingredients:
1 oz Ketel One Vodka
3.5 oz freshly juiced equal parts of celery and cucumber
.5 oz freshly squeezed lime
1 pinch of rock salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, and dried chili flakes
Garnish: salted cucumber slice
Method:
Add all ingredients to the glass, stir well, add ice. Garnish with a salted cucumber slice.
Guinesss Old Fashioned
Courtesy of Factory 380
2 oz Jameson
½ oz homemade Guinness syrup*
2-3 dashes chocolate bitters
2-3 dashes orange bitters
Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Stir and strain over a large ice cube in a glass. Garnish with an orange peel.
*Guinness Syrup
1 can of Guinness
1 cup Demerara sugar
.5 cups caster sugar
Bring to a boil for 8 minutes until sugar has dissolved and the syrup is bubbling and sticky. Let mixture cool and transfer to storage container.
Highland Park Penicillin
Ingredients:
2 oz Highland Park Whisky 12YO
¾ oz lemon juice
½ oz honey syrup (2:1 honey to water)
½ oz ginger syrup
Garnish: candied ginger
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake until well-chilled. Strain into chilled cocktail glass and garnish.
High Spirits
I typically only cover cannabis over at the other Men’s Division site, Hip-Hop Wired, but in the spirit of the day, I realize folks out there are into the THC and CBD-boosted seltzers. High Spirits makes a tasty version of the concoction in a variety of doses and flavors, including a 50mg deal. I’ll have to work my way up to that.
Learn more here.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2026 With These Cocktails & Sips was originally published on cassiuslife.com