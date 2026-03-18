Atlanta Man Who Posed As Porn Star Charged With Defrauding NFL & NBA Players

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

An Atlanta man named Kwamaine Jerell Ford is in deep legal trouble for victimizing professional athletes from the NBA and the NFL. He’s been doing it repeatedly, even while behind bars.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, in 2019, Ford was serving a sentence for computer fraud and aggravated identity theft and spent $325,000 in stolen money because he just couldn’t kick his fraudulent habit.

“While serving time for stealing credit card numbers from athletes and celebrities to fund his lifestyle, Ford allegedly engaged in the same conduct again,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Disturbingly, the indictment alleges that Ford went even further and used a fraudulent online persona to traffic a young woman and coerce her to produce hidden camera videos of commercial sex acts with unknowing individuals.”

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U.S. Attorney Hertzberg says his latest scheme began in 2020 while he was in federal prison, when he allegedly obtained Apple login information for NBA and NFL players.

One of the main ways he’d get that sensitive data was posing as a famous porn star online and attempting to send the videos to said athletes.

He’d also launched a phishing attack on Apple customer service accounts by impersonating usernames, passwords, or multifactor authentication password reset codes to get the explicit videos he promised to send the athletes. The trick worked on dozens of victims, as Ford got their credit and debit card information through their Apple accounts.

In 2021, he followed it up when posing as the adult star, and “coerced” a woman into having sex with the athletes. He’d tell her it would help her break into the modeling world and “advertise” her services and “negotiate” her fee with the men. He got a cut from the arrangements and forced the woman to record the sexual encounters, unbeknownst to the men.

The 34-year-old was in an Atlanta federal court on Monday, March 16, when he pleaded not guilty to nine counts of wire fraud, seven counts of computer fraud, one count of access device fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of sex trafficking. He’s currently being held without bail.

See social media’s reaction to the scams below.