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Win Free Tickets to a Private Cleveland Screening of ‘Michael’

Register below for your chance to win!

Published on March 23, 2026
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Michael Jackson
Source: John Atashian / Getty

Register below for your chance to win FREE TICKETS to a private screening of the upcoming film Michael, presented by Tailor Made Herbal Products!


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Private Screening Passes to the upcoming film Michael Register to Win Contest ends April 19, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.

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