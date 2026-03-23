Win FREE Floor Passes to Floetry in Cleveland!

Source: BMN Entertainment / Radio-One

Floetry’s Say Yes Tour is coming to Cleveland’s PlayHouse Square!

Sunday, April 19th!

Register below for your chance to win 4 FREE floor passes to the show!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Register to Win Floor Passes to see Floury contest ends on Sunday, April 5, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.*