Cleveland Leader June Taylor Honored During Women’s History Month

Source: Creative Services / Radio-One

June Taylor is an experienced business executive and national trailblazer in regulatory affairs, governance, and human resource management. She also brings significant experience serving on private company boards.

Taylor currently serves as Chief of Strategy and Philanthropy for the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging, where she helps guide strategy, governance, and client-focused initiatives across the organization.

Her career includes several high-profile leadership roles for the State of Ohio. Taylor has been appointed to multiple statewide leadership positions supporting diversity, equity, inclusion, and small and minority business development.

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In 2011, Taylor was appointed to the State of Ohio Casino Control Commission and later served as its chairperson from 2019 to 2023. She became the first African American woman to chair a casino regulatory commission in the United States, and she remains one of the longest-serving leaders in that role nationwide.

In 2023, Taylor was appointed to the Ohio Turnpike & Infrastructure Commission, a major public enterprise and one of the most profitable turnpike systems in the country.

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