The Fumble: Hubert Davis' UNC Firing, Puka Nucua Biting A "Baddie" & More

We’re in the thick of March Madness, and some coaching changes are already being made ahead of the fall semester.

First up, there was Adrian Autry, who was fired after missing the tournament in all three years he was the coach of the Syracuse Orange. Now the baton has been passed to Gerry McNamara, who won a national championship alongside Carmelo Anthony, whose son Kiyan is currently on the team.

And then there was UNC coach Hubert Davis, who made it into the tournament but stunningly lost in the first round to VCU, which led to him getting the boot.

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Before the firing was even confirmed, fans were pushing for a change in leadership, including The Fumble co-host Rodney Rikai.

“Get Hubert Bumass Davis away from my program,” Rodney said. “I am so sick of this loserface Eeyore energy donkey headneck negro being at the head of my college team. And by all accounts, it looks like he is going to be on his way out. I pray that he is gone. And Carolina has a good recruiting class coming in next year. We got to have somebody that’s ahead of y’all that knows what the hell they’re doing, knows how to make in-game adjustments.”

Puka Nucua has been unable to keep his physicality on the field and is being sued for biting a woman and making an antisemitic remark.

Rodney warns that Nucua is just partying it up with the wrong kind of “baddies” who switch up when a night of hijinks doesn’t go their way.

“If that is something that is happening,” Samaria begins. “And if he’s going to these parties and people know who he is and how much money he has and all of the things. Maybe you need to take a really good look at who you’re hanging out with, the circles that you’re in, the parties that you’re going to, because what no one wants to see is for you to get into a situation that ruins your career.”

We also spoke to a sports journalist and Bold and Brilliant Life podcast host Bianca Peart about the importance of the WNBA CBA and the future of the sport. And staying on the topic of baddies, we also had some fun with her about the ones in the W.

The Fumble: Hubert Davis' UNC Firing, Puka Nucua Biting A "Baddie" & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com