Omari Hardwick Signs To New Agency, Ramping Up TV And Film Roles

You once knew him as Ghost. But former Power star Omari Hardwick is making some mogul moves in his real-life career lately.

The 52-year-old actor and Grammy-nominated spoken word artist left the Power universe in 2020. Since then, he’s been expanding his production company and his projects, and this week, he signed with a new agency.

Hardwick followed his longtime agent, Ryan Muckenthaler, from United Artists to Verve. Verve, which was founded in 2010, started out as a literary agency but expanded into film, TV, and IP representation. Among its clients are Matlock‘s Skye Marshall and Afro-Indigenous writer, filmmaker and comedian Chad Charlie (Reservation Dogs, Elle).

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Hardwick was a back-to-back Grammy nominee in 2025 and 2026 for his spoken word work. cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series (2024) and PAGES (2025) were recognized in the Best Spoken World Poetry Album category.

While excelling in the poetry space, he’s maintained his presence in both TV and film. Hardwick was part of the cast of the movie Star Trek: Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh, which came out in 2025. He’s also in the upcoming movie Empire City, with Gerard Butler, and is currently in production on the Prime Video series, Bosch prequel, Bosch: Start of Watch. Hardwick’s Bravelife production company launched the podcast Poetics in 2019.

Despite all his achievements since, many fans want Ghost to reappear somewhere in the Power universe. It’s unlikely, given that [SPOILER ALERT] he was killed by his own son in the second-to-last episode of Power. But how does Hardwick feel about a potential return?

In 2025, he addressed it in an interview with Revolt.

“Courtney Kemp and Curtis Jackson did such a great job of building a universe around the guy, and we want to know about [him], Hardwick said. “So, when you want to know about the guy, you want the prelude, right?”

He continued, “I understand that in terms of me being able to reprise versions of that, they could welcome themselves back to a couch on Sunday night and be able to watch whatever or whatever night that was shown. I almost think it would be my voice that would best serve that in terms of me being a narrator. That is how I have envisioned it. [I] have not had any conversations with the powers that be, pun intended, but I would welcome that.”

Watch fan speculation about a possible Ghost return below:

Omari Hardwick Signs To New Agency, Ramping Up TV And Film Roles was originally published on cassiuslife.com