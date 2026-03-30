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Ubiquitous baby daddy Nick Cannon seemingly cosigned Amber Rose’s Republican rebrand by saying that “Democrats are the party of the KKK” and “I f**k with Trump.” If that wasn’t enough, Rose, his GOP groupie guest, had a lukewarm hot take was that white people should be able to say the N-word because it will reduce violence. Source: Julia Beverly/ Unique Nicole The Black MAGA probate season seemingly continues as Nick Cannon is the latest celeb announce his support for President Donald Trump. With Amber Rose as a guest on one of the prolific procreator’s many hosting gigs, he agreed “100%” with her claim that Democrats “don’t care about people of color and the Republicans do.” This Wild ‘N Out sketch has already gone on too long. “People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves. I mean, both you and I have some conservative views. You’re just a little bit more outspoken than I am. And honestly, I don’t subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there’s no such thing as two parties. It’s just one evil party with two different names,” he explained, according to Variety. Several social media users joked that he must not help his kids with homework because he missed some pretty basic chapters. And this half-truth is running wild online with Nick as the latest spokesperson for it. No matter how often it’s repeated as a “gotcha!” moment, it’s no more relevant or reflective about today’s parties than it was when Sen. Ted Cruz said the same thing in 2017. See what the reactions and fact-check on Nick Cannon’s claims after the flip!