Listen Live
Close
Contests

Win Dinner and Meet & Greet With Sherri Shepherd in Cleveland!

Win Dinner and Meet & Greet With Sherri Shepherd in Cleveland!

Register below for your chance to win!

Published on April 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sherri Shepherd RTW Cleveland
Source: Playhouse Square / General

Sherri Shepherd is coming to Cleveland’s PlayHouse Square!

Saturday, May 9th!

WZAK has your chance to win an exclusive dinner and meet & greet with Sherrie Shepherd!

Register for your chance to win below!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Dinner and Meet & Greet With Sherri Shepherd Register to Win Contest ends April 19, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.

More from 93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close