Win Dinner and Meet & Greet With Sherri Shepherd in Cleveland!

Source: Playhouse Square / General

Sherri Shepherd is coming to Cleveland’s PlayHouse Square!

Saturday, May 9th!

WZAK has your chance to win an exclusive dinner and meet & greet with Sherrie Shepherd!

Register for your chance to win below!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Dinner and Meet & Greet With Sherri Shepherd Register to Win Contest ends April 19, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.