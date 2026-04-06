Ceasefire Proposal Emerges As U.S.– Iran Tensions Escalate

Source: Rizwan Mehmood / Getty

On Sunday, Iran and the United States received a draft proposal calling for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.It’s said that the proposal comes from Egyptian, Pakistani, and Turkish mediators. They’re hopeful that this 45-day window will allow time for talks to reach a permanent ceasefire; however, neither Iran nor the United States has responded to the proposal.

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The Associated Press noted that the head of intelligence for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed Monday in an attack targeting him. Later, the Israeli military confirmed that the airstrike that killes maj. Gen. Majid Khademi took place in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

This conflict has already taken the lives of more than 1,900 people in Iran and dozens more across the border region as tensions continue to escalate. President Trump has increased his threat to Iran’s critical infrastructure, hard if they don’t open the Strait of Hormuz by the Tuesday deadline he gave. He continues his threat in a social media post saying that Tuesday will be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.” President Trump has warned of possible attacks on power plants and bridges this week if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened.

Iran condemned the first Israeli strike on South Pars in March with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who warned of “uncontrollable consequences that could engulf the entire world.” The attack on South Pars saw Iran increasingly target Gulf Arab oil and natural gas sites.

Meanwhile, new developments include a high-risk rescue operation inside Iran to recover a downed airman in an F-15. On Monday, Mike Huckabee, who is the United States’ ambassador to Israel, took to social media saying that Israel and the Mossad secret service had assisted in the United States’ effort to rescue the airman whose plane was downed by Iran.

In his post, Huckabee also thanked Israel for helping the United States military and intelligence agencies.

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Ceasefire Proposal Emerges As U.S.– Iran Tensions Escalate was originally published on majic945.com