Why real estate auctions are gaining traction with sellers

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Selling a home often requires a great deal of work, but real estate auctions help cut down on some of that by providing a fast, transparent process that often results in higher prices for the seller and with closings within 30 to 45 days. A homeowner can sell the property “as is” without worrying about months of expensive repairs or inspections.

When one thinks of real estate auctions, it may conjure images of foreclosures, which jumped 26% since last year, according to Realtor. However, more homeowners are willingly using auctions to sell, even if they’re in a position to wait for a traditional listing. Alternative listing may also help non-white sellers avoid biases that hurt their sales profits.

What Are the Benefits of Using Real Estate Auctions?

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The benefits of auctions through platforms like Cassel & Associates to sell a home range from competitive bidding that can drive a seller’s potential profits higher than what they can get with a traditional listing.

To get your home “show-ready” for real estate agent walkthroughs, expect to renovate the floors, kitchens, bathroom fixtures, fix the basement, etc. Say goodbye to those time-consuming elements that won’t stop a home from being on the market for years when you can sell it in its current condition.

Additionally, owners won’t have to worry about wasting time, as auctions have serious, qualified buyers who often put down a nonrefundable deposit. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about the risk of a deal falling through if a buyer’s mortgage isn’t approved.

Don’t feel like bartering on your home? No problem, since with a real estate auction, the seller sets the terms, and the closest thing to a negotiation happens between each bidder competing to be the final winner.

Why Should Black Sellers Consider Property Auctions?

The housing market has been a hotspot for historical inequities, with Black homeowners facing redlining and lowballed appraisals. One California-based couple recently settled a lawsuit after their newly renovated home was appraised for $995,000, but was valued a year earlier at $1,450,000, per NPR.

An auction can help black sellers mitigate appraisal bias and avoid added friction in negotiations due to discriminatory pressures in the sale process.

Why Alternative Real Estate Selling Methods Are Gaining Traction

Doing tons of renovations and having walk-throughs just for your home to sit on the market for years isn’t working for everyone anymore. Therefore, more homeowners are bypassing these traditional, often stressful open house routes for:

For sale by owner (FSBO)

Cash buyers

Real estate auctions

iBuyers (instant buyers online)

For example, using the iBuying process, a seller requests an offer online and can receive a preliminary offer in 24 to 48 hours. A cash sale often closes a home in 2 weeks, according to Zillow, since there’s no paperwork process for a mortgage.

Consider Alternative Seller Strategies to Move on

When it’s time to flip your home, move to a new city, or start a new life, you may not have several months or years to wait for your current home to sell. That’s why alternative strategies like real estate auctions may be just what you need. Skip those negotiations, costly renovations, and sell your home “as is” to a serious, ready buyer.

Now that you know how to flip your home quickly, check out our other useful content.