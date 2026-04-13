10 Ways Social Media Could Change In Ohio If This Bill Passes

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Ohio lawmakers are taking aim at social media and its impact on users.

A proposed bill would require warning labels on platforms that use addictive design features. Lawmakers say these features can harm mental health, especially among younger users.

The concern is backed by growing research. More than 45% of teens say they spend too much time on social media. Children who spend over three hours a day on social platforms face double the risk of anxiety and depression.

The legislation focuses on how apps keep people scrolling. It targets features that encourage long usage sessions and constant engagement.

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If the bill becomes law, it could reshape how social media works across Ohio. Users may see new warnings, fewer addictive features, and more transparency from major platforms.

Here are 10 ways social media could change if the bill passes.

Warning Labels Could Appear Before You Scroll

Users could see a warning before opening certain apps. The message would highlight potential mental health risks tied to social media use. It would function similar to warnings seen on tobacco products.