Source: Cleveland and Northeast Ohio continue to produce elite athletes across every major sport. Our region’s competitive culture and deep sports roots help shape players who thrive on the biggest stages. From packed high school gyms to national spotlights, local talent consistently rises to the top. Many of these athletes reached global fame and changed their sports. Others built strong professional careers while proudly representing the area. Their impact stretches far beyond Ohio. This list highlights the most recognizable athletes with ties to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Some were born here. Others built their legacy here. All of them helped put the region on the map. 20 Most Famous Athletes From Cleveland And Northeast Ohio 1. LeBron James Source: Jason Miller / Getty Love CLE? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. LeBron James grew up in Akron and became one of the greatest players in NBA history. He led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a championship in 2016, ending a 52-year title drought. His global impact extends far beyond basketball.

2. Jim Brown Jim Brown dominated the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and set the standard for running backs. He led the league in rushing eight times. Many still consider him the greatest football player ever.

3. Jesse Owens Jesse Owens was born in Alabama but raised in Cleveland. He won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. His performance became one of the most powerful moments in sports history.

4. Mike Tyson Source: Al Bello / Getty Mike Tyson was born in Brooklyn but spent formative years in Northeast Ohio. He became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history. His dominance made him one of the most feared fighters ever.

5. Travis Kelce Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Travis Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights and became one of the best tight ends in NFL history. He helped the Kansas City Chiefs win multiple Super Bowls. His personality and production made him a global star.

6. Jason Kelce Jason Kelce starred at Cleveland Heights before building a Hall of Fame career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He anchored one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. He also became one of the league’s most respected leaders.

7. Charles Oakley Charles Oakley was born in Cleveland and became one of the toughest players in NBA history. He built his reputation as a dominant defender and rebounder. His physical style defined an era.

8. Nate Thurmond Nate Thurmond grew up in Akron and became a Hall of Fame center. He was one of the first players to record a quadruple-double. His defense and rebounding set him apart.

9. Clark Kellogg Clark Kellogg starred at St. Joseph High School in Cleveland. He became a top NBA draft pick and later a respected broadcaster. His voice now defines college basketball coverage.

10. Antonio Gates Antonio Gates starred at Kent State and became one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He transitioned from college basketball to football and dominated with the San Diego Chargers. Gates set records for touchdown receptions at his position and built a Hall of Fame career.

11. Ted Ginn Jr. Ted Ginn Jr. grew up in Cleveland and starred at Glenville High School. He became one of the fastest players in college football at Ohio State. He went on to win a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints.

12. Bernie Kosar Bernie Kosar became a Cleveland legend as the Browns’ quarterback in the 1980s. He led multiple playoff runs and became a fan favorite. His connection to the city still runs deep.

13. Paul Warfield Source: Ross Lewis / Getty Paul Warfield was born in Cleveland and became one of the most polished wide receivers in NFL history. He starred at Glenville High School before winning a Heisman Trophy at Ohio State. Warfield helped the Cleveland Browns win the 1964 NFL Championship and later added two Super Bowl titles with the Miami Dolphins. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame and remains one of the city’s greatest football legends.

14. Thurman Munson Thurman Munson was born in Akron and became one of baseball’s most respected leaders. He starred at Kent State before joining the New York Yankees. Munson won the 1970 AL Rookie of the Year and the 1976 AL MVP. He captained multiple championship teams and built a legacy as one of the game’s toughest catchers.

15. Desmond Howard Desmond Howard grew up in Cleveland and became a Heisman Trophy winner at Michigan. He later earned Super Bowl MVP honors with the Packers. His playmaking ability stood out.

16. Roger Penske Roger Penske was born in Shaker Heights and became one of the most successful figures in motorsports history. He built Team Penske into a global powerhouse. His teams have won multiple Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR titles.

17. Stipe Miocic Stipe Miocic represents Cleveland as one of the greatest UFC heavyweights ever. He held the heavyweight title multiple times. He also worked as a firefighter in the area.

18. Kareem Hunt Kareem Hunt grew up in Willoughby, Ohio. He became an NFL rushing leader early in his career. He later returned home to play for the Cleveland Browns.