Trump Rant Claims Mamdani “Destroying” New York City

Source: Pool / Getty

A new rant by President Donald Trump is zeroing in on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposal on taxing the second homes of the wealthy. Trump blasted the mayor in a post on his Truth Social media platform on Thursday (April 16).

“Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York! It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure,” Trump wrote, continuing: “It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS ‘STUFF’ JUST DOESN’T WORK.”

The “Pied-à-Terre” tax was announced on Wednesday (April 15) by Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul. It will levy an annual surcharge on individuals who, according to the city’s press release, own “one to three family homes, condominiums and co-ops valued above $5 million when owners have a separate primary residence outside of New York City.”

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The tax is aimed at the ultra-wealthy, and the press release notes that the proposal was supported by 93% of New Yorkers. Democratic leaders note that it would raise $500 million for New York City, and Mamdani stated in a press conference on Thursday that it would count toward lowering the city’s $5.4 billion budget deficit. Hochul said that the tax would affect 13,000 properties.

Trump’s rant against Mamdani comes weeks after the two had another productive meeting at the White House, where they both discussed potential projects to expand affordable housing in New York City. It occurred as a student at Columbia University was abducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Trump directed the student to be released soon after his meeting with Mamdani.

Trump had previously called Mamdani a “despot” as well as a “communist” during the assemblyman’s campaign for mayor, but warmed up to him during their first meeting last November, even defending him from questions from the press that could be deemed adversarial.

Trump Rant Claims Mamdani “Destroying” New York City was originally published on hiphopwired.com