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20 Fun Facts About Superheroes You Didn’t Know

Superheroes are everywhere from comic books and cartoons to billion dollar movie franchises but what most people do not realize is how much these characters have changed over time. The heroes we know today did not start off the way we see them now.

Their powers origins and even personalities have been adjusted reworked and sometimes completely flipped as creators figured out what would connect with audiences.

What makes superheroes so interesting is not just what they can do but how they evolve alongside culture politics and entertainment trends.

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Some of the biggest names in the game almost did not make it while others had completely different backstories looks or abilities when they first appeared.

These quick facts give you a glimpse into the surprising history behind some of your favorite characters.