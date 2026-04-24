Fernando Mendoza Drafted No.1 By The Las Vegas Raiders & Fans Hope He’s Ready For Sin City

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and as expected, Fernando Mendoza is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders. He made it official with a LinkedIn update. Still, fans already knew it was happening when minority owner Tom Brady was already fostering a mentor-like relationship with the 22-year-old, like FaceTiming him during the combine.

After years of searching for a franchise quarterback, Mendoza is shaping up to be the Raiders’ man, as GM John Spytek continues to mold the team around him by bringing in some new blood.

“He was endearing. You could see the driven, almost the maniacal, driven part of it that makes a great QB,” Spytek said after the pick was official.

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But they’ve been waiting for this moment over the last couple of drafts, already building around him with running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. Plus, they’ve still got another nine picks to give the team an entire facelift, and not to mention a new coach in Klint Kubiak. It’s hard to deny Mendoza’s accuracy rate; he’s quick on his feet and will operate well under Kubiak’s leadership.

Mendoza, a Cuban who grew up in Miami and got his college football start with the California Golden Bears before transferring to Indiana University at the end of 2024. Then, in his first season in Bloomington, he led the undefeated Hoosiers to the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Just prior to that, he won the 2025 Heisman Trophy, and he’s capping off the whirlwind year as the top draft pick.

“The last five months have been a blessing from God, and I can’t thank him enough. Looking forward to getting to work, proving myself at the next level,” he said after getting drafted. “College was fantastic, I’m blessed to have that career, but now I step into a great game in the NFL, and I look forward to proving and earning it every single day.

He added, “What a great organization, what a great legacy. There are so many great teammates I look forward to talking to, to coaches, to owners, I’m ecstatic for the opportunity.”

See how social media is reacting to the Mendoza era officially beginning in Vegas.