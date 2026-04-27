Big Mama & Big Glo Join Forces For ‘GOMF’ Video, Memphis Rapper Sends Shots To ‘Freaky Stud’ Sister–‘Get Out My Face’

Another collaboration from fan favorites, “Big Mama” and “Big Glo,” is out. Latto and GloRilla joined forces for their latest hit, “GOMF” (an acronym for “Get Out My Face”), and it featured the Soulja Boy-channeling lyricists sending shade to detractors.

Source: RCA / RCA

Serving as the third single from Latto’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, Big Mama, the track is a high-octane anthem designed to silence critics, shut down rumors, and set the tone for what is shaping up to be Latto’s most transformative year yet.

From the opening seconds, “GOMF” leans into nostalgic energy by sampling Soulja Boy’s 2007 ringtone classic “Yahhh!” According to Revolt, the track even features a cameo from Soulja Boy himself in the co-directed music video, where he is seen interrupting a news reporter to deliver his signature energy.

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The visuals are a vibrant display of the rap duo’s chemistry as they play homage to Soulja Boy’s “Yah.”

Latto is seen sporting a “Big Mama, One Kid” tracksuit—a direct reference to her verse on Summer Walker’s “Go Girl” from late 2025. This choice is particularly poignant given that Latto officially announced her pregnancy with her first child (with rapper 21 Savage) back in March. Meanwhile, GloRilla takes on the role of security, playfully tackling paparazzi camped outside Latto’s home, further emphasizing the song’s theme of protecting one’s peace from the public.

Both artists use their verses as a platform to address the rumors that have circulated online throughout the early months of 2026. Latto takes aim at those who question her Atlanta roots and her relationship status, rapping, “Get off my jock, b***h, you know how I rock, b***h / Body and the face tea, ain’t nothin’ else to clock, b***h.“

She also subtly references the father of her child, noting that while she isn’t dating a basketball player, her man is still “a baller and he shoot.”

Latto And GloRilla Address Rumors In “GOMF”

GloRilla’s verse is equally sharp, as she leans into her high-profile relationship with NBA star Brandon Ingram. The couple, who confirmed they were official in September 2025, has been a favorite of the blogs, and Glo uses “GOMF” to flex her new status. She raps:

Source: RCA / RCA

“WAG-in’ in high fashion, different brackets, y’all can keep the rappers… Told Brandon I’ma have his son next time he leave it in.”

Beyond her personal life, GloRilla also addresses claims regarding her net worth and recent plastic surgery rumors, jokingly noting that the net worth Google shows is simply what she pays in taxes.

She also sends shots to her sister, Victoria “Scarface” Woods, after their family feud, taking jabs at her by referencing her apparent sexuality.

“Get out my face, ho (Ho), beggin’ for change, ho (Yup). Get you a hustle and get that p****y out your face, ho (Yup). You coulda been anything, it’s a million ways to get paid, ho (Yup). But you ain’t s*** but a freaky stud that’s laced.”

“GOMF” follows previous successful singles “Somebody” and “Business and Personal (Intro),” further building the momentum for the May 29th release of Big Mama. With production credits including Pooh Beatz and Coupe, the song captures the Big Mama persona that Latto has embraced throughout her pregnancy rollout.

As a prominent fixture in the Atlanta rap scene, Latto’s ability to balance maternal joy with aggressive, score-settling lyrics has made this era one of the most talked-about for hip-hop this year. Not to mention, this is not Latto and GloRilla’s first time collaborating. The two had previously worked together on a song for GloRilla’s debut album, with Latto hopping on “Procedure.”

Have you listened to “GOMF?” Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The post Big Mama & Big Glo Join Forces For ‘GOMF’ Video, Memphis Rapper Sends Shots To ‘Freaky Stud’ Sister–‘Get Out My Face’ appeared first on Bossip.

Big Mama & Big Glo Join Forces For ‘GOMF’ Video, Memphis Rapper Sends Shots To ‘Freaky Stud’ Sister–‘Get Out My Face’ was originally published on bossip.com