Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 143

You know what it is!

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Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by the star-studded Met Gala, Beyoncé descending from the heavens to serve two looks, Blue Ivy going viral for not taking off her shades, Angela Oakley and Pinky Cole going AT IT in a messy #RHOA read-off, Stefon Diggs slithering out of trouble with acquittal in assault trial, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Yung Miami making her return to the series after dropping her buzzy new single “Spend Dat.”

The catchy club anthem picks up where viral hit “Tea Time” left off with authentic Miami energy that smolders in cinematic visuals you can check out below:

Check it out below:

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Directed by Supo Supreme and creative directed by Caresha, the high-energy strip club takeover whisks viewers from baller-packed VIP sections to money showers with cameos from Trina, Trick Daddy, NeNe Leakes, Ball Greezy, and more.

At one point, Yung Miami quite literally becomes the money she’s rapping about with her face on a $100 bill, flipping the idea of “Spend Dat” into a bold visual statement.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Sevyn Streeter slaying along with Bernice Burgos and India Love giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Amerie, Kysre Gondrezick, India Love, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.