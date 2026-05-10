Sweet Mommy Moments: Celebrities Celebrating Their 1st Mother’s Day

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Mother’s Day is HERE, and several celebrity moms are preparing to celebrate the special occasion for the very first time with some sweet mommy moments! These stars are embracing the joys of motherhood and entering a beautiful new chapter in their lives. Here’s a look at their inspiring motherhood journeys as they get ready for their first Mother’s Day celebrations.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, beloved alums from the first season of Love Is Blind, welcomed a precious baby boy named Ezra William Hamilton on Oct. 1, 2025, after facing fertility issues for four years. Ezra arrived a bit early due to Lauren experiencing preeclampsia, according to the couple’s Instagram post.

Speaking exclusively with People, Lauren, 37, revealed that the arrival of their son, who weighed in at 5 lbs., 15 oz., and made their long and emotional fertility journey “worth it.”

Cameron, 35, echoed her joy and reflected on the surreal nature of finally holding their baby after years of trying to conceive.

“It still feels surreal that we have a son after four years of trying to conceive,” he shared. “That said, the 4 a.m. feedings and diaper changes have definitely made it feel more real. I’m grateful for it all.”

On May 6, Speed-Hamilton took to Instagram to share that she was excited to celebrate her first Mother’s Day and to share a few lessons she’s learned since becoming a mother. She said confidence and taking care of herself are a must.