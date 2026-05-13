Sherri Shepherd Takes Over The Sam Sylk Show

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Television legend and comedian Sherri Shepherd stopped by The Sam Sylk Show on WZAK last Saturday and quickly turned the studio into a comedy club.

You can watch the entire interview below.

Joined by host Sam Sylk, co-host Kenya Brown and comedian Special K, Shepherd discussed everything from upcoming projects to the grind that helped build her career.

Shepherd revealed she recently landed a two-book deal and is currently writing a romance novel titled Life Is A K-Drama. The book follows a Black woman from Brooklyn who falls in love with a wealthy Korean businessman after he discovers her soul food restaurant. Shepherd joked that years of being single helped fuel the novel’s “explosive” romance scenes.

The Emmy-winning host also shared details about several major television projects. Shepherd said she is executive producing a Lifetime movie based on the true story of Genelle Guzman, the last survivor rescued from the rubble following the September 11 terrorist attacks. The project teams her with longtime television icon Robin Roberts.

Shepherd also spoke about balancing her packed schedule while continuing to host her daytime talk show, tour the country with Special K and record podcasts. She credited hard work and consistency for her success, telling listeners that many aspiring entertainers want fame without putting in the effort behind the scenes.

Much of the interview turned into hilarious storytelling as Shepherd and Special K traded stories about bombing at comedy shows early in their careers. Shepherd recalled performing stand-up at biker bars, wedding receptions and even bachelor parties where audiences clearly wanted strippers instead of comedians.

Special K added his own stories about difficult comedy gigs before promoting his book Man Laws: The Unquestionable Rules for Real Men by Real Men.

The interview closed with more jokes, playful banter and appreciation for Cleveland radio listeners who continue supporting live comedy and Black entertainment.

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