Travelers are reconsidering traditional hotel stays for longer vacations

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Travellers don’t have to rely on hotel stays when they can opt for apartment hotels and home exchanges for a longer trip. Hit the road in RVs and motorhomes that combine your transport and accommodations in one.

Statista reported that hotel revenue will exceed $492 billion in 2026, a bump from the previous year. Despite this high number, the traditional hotel industry now has more competition as people prefer home-like services and feel.

What Are Alternative Accommodations to Hotel Stays?

Thanks to various platforms and apps, people have more freedom beyond a 3 PM hotel check-in.

People can use:

AirBnb or Vrbo

Apartment hotels

Co-living spaces

Vacation rentals and timeshares

Bed and Breakfasts

Glamping

Farm stays

House sitting

If you want the full hotel, condo, or house to yourself, Airbnb and Vrbo provide that. You can also use Airbnb or Booking.com to book extended time in apartment hotels, which provide similar services as a hotel while you stay in a real apartment.

Co-living spaces may come with individual comfortable rooms or studio apartments, with shared communal spaces like kitchens, reading rooms, and gyms. The housesitting option involves exchanging services of watching someone’s house and/or pet to stay there for free.

Instead of buying a vacation home, you can invest in a property ownership model where different buyers have the right to use that space at different times. Learn more about RedWeek timeshare rentals, where the family can enjoy places from Aruba to Hawaii at various resorts.

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Why Are These Vacation Rental Trends More Popular?

Instead of a weekend or week-long journey, more people are focusing on extended vacation stays to enjoy slow travel that provides real immersion in a new area. Having a “home base” that allows people to cook, work comfortably, and do laundry makes it easy to enjoy comfort.

With longer vacation options, it’s easier for an increasing number of nomadic workers to stay a month or several months in a new city or another country without forgoing comfort and style. Entrepreneurs have a temporary base in different locations while making a decision about where they want to move.

Alternatives to hotel stays help people explore activities, like living on a farm or seeking more solitude in scenic escapes that are a new world from where they normally live. These options can make it easier to interact with others living the same type of lifestyle, especially if you have communal spaces like rooftops or kitchens where you can share culture and events.

Enjoy a Unique Vacation with Hotel Alternatives

You still have hotel stays for a glamorous vacation, but you also have so many more options that may better suit your lifestyle and travel preferences. Save money by using a capsule hotel and take advantage of communal spaces to interact with others more.

Enjoy the extreme comfort of your own apartment or a full house with booking options like Airbnb or full vacation rentals. Don’t forget you can always hit the road with your own RV rental or purchase.

Learn more about how you can customize your travel by checking out other articles on our website.