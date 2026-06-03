GED Section: When 'Just Jokes' Become a Weapon Against Black Progress

Jokes often carry deeper, harmful messages, even when presented as 'just fun'.

Satire has historically been used to dehumanize and desensitize Black people under the guise of comedy.

Backlash against Black progress often manifests through comedy, a trend Hughley expects to continue.





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D.L. Hughley’s Notes from the GED Section, pointed out the argument that comedy has long been weaponized against Black people, and recent jokes about George Floyd are no exception. Hughley connected hip-hop lyrics, the Kevin Hart roast, and a Republican moment of silence for Derek Chauvin into one sharp commentary on race in America.

Reacting to the George Floyd Joke

Hughley opened by naming Ice Cube as his favorite rapper and pointing to the album War & Peace. He singled out the track “Pecking Order” and a line that stuck with him: “even when we playing, we’re testing.” That lyric, he said, captures how supposed jokes often carry a deeper message—and how nothing said in fun is ever truly harmless.

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The host then turned to a George Floyd joke told in the setting of a Kevin Hart roast. Hughley framed the moment as proof of how quickly cruelty gets packaged as entertainment. What stung most, he argued, was watching people laugh at a man whose death sparked a national reckoning.

Hughley drew a direct line from that joke to a reported Republican moment of silence for Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd. His words were blunt. Any person who can watch another human kneel on a man’s neck for nine minutes—while he gasps and cries for his mother—and still feel sympathy for the killer, Hughley said, is “evil.” He added that anyone offended by that statement only proves his point.

Satire as an Old Weapon

The broader thesis came next. Hughley argued that satire has always been used to malign Black people “under the auspices of just jokes.” He pointed to blackface, Stepin Fetchit, and Amos ‘n’ Andy as historical examples. The purpose, he said, is to dehumanize and desensitize, because “if you can laugh, you can look away.”

Hughley described George Floyd’s death as one of those rare images that forces America to confront its own reflection, comparing it to footage of water hoses, lunch-counter beatings, and Emmett Till. Such moments, he said, have historically pushed the country to move forward.



His closing point doubled as a warning. Every time Black people advance, breaking a home-run record, electing a president, simply moving up, backlash follows. Hughley said comedy is now one of the tools used to soften that backlash, naming figures like Bill Maher and Joe Rogan. “It’s always been that way,” he concluded, “and I suspect it always will.”

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GED Section: When 'Just Jokes' Become a Weapon Against Black Progress was originally published on blackamericaweb.com