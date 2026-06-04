Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Announce 2026 Theme & Inductees
Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Announce 2026 Theme & Inductees
As Black Music Month continues, Cincinnati’s music legacy is taking center stage.
Community leaders, music industry figures, and longtime supporters gathered Wednesday for the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Kick-Off Celebration. Organizers unveiled the 2026 inductees, influencer honorees, and new details surrounding this year’s induction festivities.
Led by Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece & founder of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, she introduced the 2026 theme “Homecoming”: a celebration focused on honoring the artists, pioneers, and changemakers whose impact started right here in Cincy.
“The answers you need may be in a song,” Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas.
After reaching roughly 200,000 visitors in 2025, Commissioner Reese announced a new goal of attracting 350,000 visitors in 2026.
Otis Williams of Otis Williams and the Charms & founding CBMWOF inductee was recognized during the event as he celebrated his 90th birthday. Commissioner Reece surprised him with a cake and tribute in front of supporters and community members.
Additional announcements included a free Juneteenth celebration on June 17th at the Main Library downtown. This event will feature a special exhibit unveiling, posters, autographs, and more.
Before heading into the announcement of inductees, Alicia Reese & Hard Rock Casino also revealed the newly displayed Bootsy Collins stage outfits found new the Hard Rock restaurant.
Class of 2026
The Class of 2026 inductees include funk and soul group Heatwave alongside former 1480 WCIN Radio, one of the nation’s earliest Black-owned and Black-focused radio stations whose influence shaped Cincinnati media and culture for generations.
The 2026 influencer class includes Keith Little, Marquis Davis (M80), Tyrone DuBose, and Vicky Vee.
CBMWOF organizers also previewed what attendees can expect during this year’s induction ceremony, scheduled for July 25th during Cincinnati Music Festival weekend.
The all-white affair will include performances from Shirley Murdock and Regina Belle, a video legacy tribute honoring New Edition, and a 50th anniversary celebration concert for Midnight Star.
Founded in 2021, the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame transformed from an idea introduced in front of an empty riverfront lot into an internationally recognized attraction celebrating the stories and contributions of Black artists, musicians, producers, and industry leaders connected to Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio.
- Tribeca Festival 2026 Opening Night Review: Earth, Wind & A Fire Doc
- Ashlee Jenae: Official Cause Of Death Finally Revealed, Fiancé Joe McCann Speaks Out
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 147
- Fans Accuse The Joe Budden Podcast Of Caping For JAŸ-Z Over Drake
- Russell Wilson Just Retired – Here Are The Moments That Made Him A Legend
- Doja Cat Slams Elon Musk For Removing Audio Posts On X, Calls Him A "Frog Build Looking B*tch"
- House Votes To End Iran War, Trump Fumes At 4 Republicans Who Joined ‘Dumocrats’ In Passing Resolution
- Rep. Ted Lieu Brilliantly Corners Marco Rubio Into Lying About Donald Trump Sleeping During Meetings
- NBA Bans 2 People For Life After Fan Rushes Court During Finals
- Mayor Brandon Scott Pushes Back On The Absent Black Father Myth — 1 Stroller Walk At A Time
Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Announce 2026 Theme & Inductees was originally published on rnbcincy.com