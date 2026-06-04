Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Announce 2026 Theme & Inductees

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

As Black Music Month continues, Cincinnati’s music legacy is taking center stage.

Community leaders, music industry figures, and longtime supporters gathered Wednesday for the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Kick-Off Celebration. Organizers unveiled the 2026 inductees, influencer honorees, and new details surrounding this year’s induction festivities.

Led by Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece & founder of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, she introduced the 2026 theme “Homecoming”: a celebration focused on honoring the artists, pioneers, and changemakers whose impact started right here in Cincy.

“The answers you need may be in a song,” Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas.

After reaching roughly 200,000 visitors in 2025, Commissioner Reese announced a new goal of attracting 350,000 visitors in 2026.

Otis Williams of Otis Williams and the Charms & founding CBMWOF inductee was recognized during the event as he celebrated his 90th birthday. Commissioner Reece surprised him with a cake and tribute in front of supporters and community members.

Additional announcements included a free Juneteenth celebration on June 17th at the Main Library downtown. This event will feature a special exhibit unveiling, posters, autographs, and more.

Before heading into the announcement of inductees, Alicia Reese & Hard Rock Casino also revealed the newly displayed Bootsy Collins stage outfits found new the Hard Rock restaurant.