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Multiple shot at Toledo Festival

At least 8 injured in a shooting at an Ohio festival. Suspect at large.

Published on June 6, 2026
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Aerial Toledo Downtown Skyline with Courthouse and River Views
Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

Multiple people were shot on Saturday near Toledo’s historic Old West End festival. The shots sent festival goal were scrambling for cover and forcing multiple victims to be hospitalized. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire during the LIVE music performance and 1 attended with medical training noted seeing at least five wounded individual spread across the area. Warning the video below may seem graphic to some.

An active police search is currently underway for the suspects, though authorities have not yet released the exact number of victims or a potential motive. Reacting to the tragedy, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed deep concern, emphasizing that summer festivals should be safe spaces for families rather than scenes of violence.

Multiple shot at Toledo Festival was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

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