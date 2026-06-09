12 Podcasts Every Hip-Hop and R&B Fan Should Stream

Black Music Month is the perfect time to celebrate the voices keeping hip-hop, R&B, and Black culture conversations alive beyond the music itself. Podcasts have become the new barbershop, radio station, and backstage pass all rolled into one. Essentially, giving fans unfiltered debates, untold stories, industry insight, and hilarious commentary from some of the culture’s biggest personalities. Whether you’re looking for deep dives into rap history, viral music takes, or candid interviews with legends, these podcasts deserve a spot in your rotation this month and beyond. TRENDING STORY: The Most Sampled Black Songs TRENDING STORY: T.I. To Produce Documentary On Trap Music

1. Drink Champs N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have created one of the culture’s most iconic interview platforms. The show’s laid-back atmosphere and longform conversations have led to unforgettable moments with hip-hop legends including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Snoop Dogg.

2. Joe and Jada Fat Joe and Jadakiss bring decades of rap experience and storytelling to the mic. The duo discusses music, sports, business, and culture while giving listeners behind-the-scenes insight into hip-hop history and industry politics.

3. Dead End Hip Hop Dead End Hip Hop is unfiltered, unscripted, and an honest look at hip-hop artists and their music. The hosts break down new albums with reviews and the art of hip-hop with a deep dive nto your favorite rappers’ skills. Joy Taylor breaks down the biggest headlines across all sports, delivering sharp insight, real perspective, and the context behind the conversation. In just a few minutes, you’ll get what matters, what it means, and what to watch next. Fast, focused, and always authentic, this is your daily sports check-in.

4. DJ Akademiks Whether through livestreams, commentary clips, or podcast-style discussions, DJ Akademiks remains one of the most talked-about voices in hip-hop media. That chat is strong! His platform keeps fans tapped into rap beefs, breaking music news, and internet culture in real time.

5. The Joe Budden Podcast Hosted by former rapper Joe Budden and his rotating cast of co-hosts, this podcast has become one of the most influential voices in hip-hop media. Known for lengthy sometimes loud debates, viral takes, and honest conversations surrounding the music industry and the future of it, the show blends entertainment, sports, and Black culture commentary.

6. BackStory with Colby Colb Legendary radio personality Colby “Colb” Tyner sits down with some of the most influential figures in music, entertainment, sports, and politics. Through narrative storytelling and candid interviews, listeners gain a deeper understanding of the people who helped shape hip-hop culture and Black music history.

6. Street Preachers Known for raw discussions surrounding hip-hop culture, relationships, social commentary, and current events, Street Preachers blends humor with real conversations that resonate with younger Black audiences online.

7. Million Dollaz Worth of Game Gillie Da King and Wallo have built one of the biggest podcasts in hip-hop by mixing motivation, comedy, and real-life lessons with interviews featuring rap’s biggest stars.

8. Rickey Smiley On the Spot Rickey Smiley On The Spot is Rickey Smiley in his truest form, authentic. Funny. Heartfelt. Honest. Each episode brings audiences up close with one of comedy’s most trusted voices as he dives into real conversations with big-name singers, rappers, and celebrities, mixing humor with humanity.

9. It Is What It Is Hosted by legendary Harlem rappers Cam’ron and Ma$e, It Is What It Is has quickly become one of the most entertaining and influential podcasts in Black media. While the show often covers sports, its biggest moments come when Cam and Ma$e weigh in on hip-hop culture, industry news, and the stories behind some of rap’s most iconic eras. Their chemistry, humor, and decades of firsthand experience in the music business have made the podcast a viral favorite across social media and a must-watch for fans of hip-hop culture.

10. R&B Money Podcast Hosted by Grammy-winning songwriters and producers Tank and J. Valentine, R&B Money takes listeners behind the curtain of the music industry through conversations with singers, songwriters, producers, and executives responsible for some of R&B’s biggest hits.

11. Queue Points Hosted by DJ Sir Daniel and Jay Ray, Queue Points is an award-nominated music podcast dedicated to preserving and celebrating Black music history. Through thoughtful conversations, artist spotlights, and deep dives into iconic albums, genres, and cultural moments, the show explores the lasting impact of Black music across generations.