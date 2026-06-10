WCW — Porsha Williams, Kehlani & 48 More Queer Queens So Fine They Deserve Their Own Pride Parade, Vol. 26, Vol. 26, Vol. 26

Source: Instagram / porsha4real

Another week, another Women Crush Wednesday!

Pride Month is still in full swing, with barriers being broken and expression of love and living in truth sitting bolder than ever before.

Madamenoire’s Women Crush Wednesdays has been a space of celebration since its inception, and this week things hit just a little different when we see our bisexual queens like Porsha Williams leaning fully into her love for the ladies, or women like Choyce Brown being admired aloud by her lover Janae Sims.

We’ll even take it a step further, with this year’s Tony Awards. Qween Jean made history as the first openly trans person to receive a Tony thanks to her win in the Costume Design category for her work on Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

We love to see our people take pride in advocating and holding dear space for the ones they love.

Check out 50 of the hottest queers queens this week below.

RELATED CONTENT: #WCW — 50 Queer Queens Who Are Making Pride Month Hotter Than Ever (Wait Until You See Tiara Kelly!), Vol. 25