Softness Is Power: Juneteenth Reminds Black Women That Rest Is Revolutionary

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Source: Courtesy of Joce Blake / Courtesy of Joce Blake

Living in Denver opened my eyes to the true significance of Juneteenth. While it might sound surprising, the Mile High City hosts an extensive Juneteenth celebration in Five Points, a neighborhood with deep Black roots. It was there, amid the vibrant festivities, that I truly began to grasp the holiday’s importance.

Juneteenth’s Importance

Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, provides a powerful opportunity to examine the vital need for rest and restoration. This observance aligns seamlessly with the burgeoning Black women’s wellness movement. It champions self-care, mental health, and spiritual healing as essential tools for resilience and liberation.

A growing number of Black women are reclaiming their time and energy through the intentional pursuit of rest. Because the truth is, the 92% is tired.

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Doulas are guiding mothers with compassionate care. Therapists are providing safe spaces for processing trauma and building emotional strength. Spiritual practitioners are leading individuals towards inner peace and holistic well-being. These practitioners are not simply offering services. They are advocating for a fundamental shift in how Black women approach their lives. They are actively challenging societal expectations of constant productivity and self-sacrifice. Instead, we want to embrace softness, joy, and restorative practices.

Above all, the notion of rest as a reparative practice is particularly significant considering the historical and ongoing challenges faced by Black women. Centuries of systemic oppression, coupled with the everyday microaggressions and societal pressures, have taken a toll. Rest, therefore, is not simply leisure. It becomes an act of resistance and a powerful step towards healing. By prioritizing our well-being, Black women are honoring their own needs. We are laying the foundation for a more sustainable and fulfilling future. Juneteenth serves as a poignant reminder of this ongoing journey towards liberation. Markedly, both personal and collective, softness and joy are seen as sacred components of a life well-lived.

Ahead, find some brilliant Black women doing the work to make sure we understand that rest is a right and not a reward.