D.L. Hughley's GED Section: The White House "Clown Show"

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D.L. Hughley’s Notes from the GED Section, aimed straight at the spectacle on the White House lawn, and he wants the culture to pay attention.

D.L. opened with a history lesson. The Romans, he explained, used “bread and games” to distract angry citizens. Emperors handed out food and threw gladiator fights to keep the masses quiet. Hughley sees the same move today. The UFC-style event on the White House lawn — pushed by Donald Trump, Tony Hinchcliffe, Joe Rogan, and Sean Strickland was the modern version. Same playbook, new players.D.L. opened with a history lesson. The Romans, he explained, used “bread and games” to distract angry citizens. Emperors handed out food and threw gladiator fights to keep the masses quiet. Hughley sees the same move today. The UFC-style event on the White House lawn — pushed by Donald Trump, Tony Hinchcliffe, Joe Rogan, and Sean Strickland was the modern version. Same playbook, new players.

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Calling Names, Calling It Out

Hughley didn’t dance around the racism. He said plainly that anyone who attended or watched was either racist or comfortable with it. He named names too. Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams, Michael Irvin, and Bud Crawford got called to the carpet. His point was direct: when that particular crowd gathers, something racist almost always follows. Pretending you didn’t hear it, he argued, is its own kind of insult.

Dragging the People’s House

This was supposed to be a celebration at the People’s House, in front of the world. Instead, Hughley said, it looked like “white trash, naked dudes fighting on the lawn.” He connected it back to everything that crowd once said about Barack Obama and how this display reinforced every ugly word. To D.L., the event embarrassed the nation and dehumanized Black folks in the process.

One System, Not Two

D.L. drove home his strongest point: there cannot be two systems of justice. In the McKinney case, photos reportedly show the victim’s father alongside the judge and the district attorney. That kind of connection should give everyone pause. He reminded listeners of the Texas teen who killed five people and walked on an “affluenza” defense. D.L. isn’t asking for harsher treatment for anyone. He wants everyone treated the same, under one fair system.

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The Real Game Behind the Game

Hughley pushed past the entertainment to the strategy. The spectacle, he said, was built to distract. While people watched grown men fight, bigger stories slipped by ongoing wars, peace talks, and alleged negotiations to hand Iran $300 billion to rebuild a country the same leadership helped break. “If you start a war and then you pay those people to rebuild, you lost,” he said. The fight was the shiny object. The policy was the sleight of hand.

D.L.’s sharpest warning was about normalization. Every smile, every seat filled, every quiet moment, he argued, makes the harm look ordinary. You can’t be disrespected enough, he noted, for some folks to stay home. But showing up and staying silent takes a side — the side of people working to dehumanize you. When the jokes land on the Obamas or anybody else, the goal is to make degradation feel normal so worse things can follow.

Hughley closed with the line that summed it all up:

“From bread and circuses to white bread and a clown show.”



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D.L. Hughley's GED Section: The White House "Clown Show" was originally published on blackamericaweb.com