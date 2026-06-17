Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens, Bi Beauties & WLW Baddies We Can't Stop Crushing On, Vol. 27

Source: Instagram / karii.gomezz_

It’s Women Crush Wednesday and we’re crushing on all of our bisexual baddies, loving lesbians, queer queens, and everyone inbetween!

As Pride Month continues, so does the celebration of those taking up space in the LGBTQIA community. People like Janae Sims and her continuous showcase for her lover Choyce Brown, who lives up and down our timeline, to the queer queens dominating the WNBA with fine spouses to match.

And let’s not forget the beauties who are running up the wlw hashtag, because women lovin’ women come in all shapes, sizes, and identifications, whether you’re a staddy or a fem, Madamenoire has you covered!

Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens below.

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