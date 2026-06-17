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50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 27

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens, Bi Beauties & WLW Baddies We Can't Stop Crushing On, Vol. 27

It's Women Crush Wednesday and we're crushing on all of our bisexual baddies, loving lesbians, queer queens, and everyone inbetween!

Published on June 17, 2026
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Two women with curly hair embracing and smiling affectionately.
Source: Instagram / karii.gomezz_

It’s Women Crush Wednesday and we’re crushing on all of our bisexual baddies, loving lesbians, queer queens, and everyone inbetween!

As Pride Month continues, so does the celebration of those taking up space in the LGBTQIA community. People like Janae Sims and her continuous showcase for her lover Choyce Brown, who lives up and down our timeline, to the queer queens dominating the WNBA with fine spouses to match.

And let’s not forget the beauties who are running up the wlw hashtag, because women lovin’ women come in all shapes, sizes, and identifications, whether you’re a staddy or a fem, Madamenoire has you covered!

Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens below.

RELATED CONTENT: #WCW — Porsha Williams, Kehlani & 48 More Queer Queens So Fine They Deserve Their Own Pride Parade, Vol. 26

1. Lena Waithe

Tribeca Festival Closing Night - Alicia Keys: Girl From Hells Kitchen After-Party Presented By 10 Lives Studios
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Lena Waithe attends the Tribeca Festival closing night – Alicia Keys: Girl From Hells Kitchen after-party resented by 10 Lives Studios at Capitale on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

2. Tessa Thompson

Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 14: Tessa Thompson attends Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment on June 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Committee for the First Amendment)

3. Megan thee Stallion

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at The 79th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

4. Keke Palmer

Celebrity Sightings In New York - June 08, 2026
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 08: Keke Palmer is seen arriving to ‘Storytellers’ at the Tribeca Film Festival in Chelsea, Manhattan on June 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

5. Kehlani

6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Kehlani poses with the Fearlessness Award during the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for 6th Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

6. Azzi Fudd

Dallas Wings v Portland Fire
PORTLAND, OREGON – JUNE 13: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings prepares for a play during the first half of a Commissioner’s Cup game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on June 13, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

7. BRE-Z

Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Kickoff
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Bre-Z attends the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Kickoff at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on June 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

8. Sasha Lance

9. Janelle Monáe

10. Victoria Monèt

11. Sydney Mack

12. Porsha Williams

13. Big Boss Vette

14. Jozzy

15. Morgz

16. Tia Hogue

17. Jerrie Johnson

18. Kennedy E.

19. Annabella

20. Mudy

21. Jasmin A. Robinson

22. Willow Smith

23. Tinashe

24. Ty Young

25. KE’ALOHILANI

26. Timari

27. Michelle

28. Shema Love

29. Nakia Stephens

30. Jac’Eil

31. Natasha Howard

32. TheARTI$T

33. wellness.liss

34. L. Morgan Lee

35. Coach Dee

36. Kia Comedy

37. Tyra Blizzard

38. Jazzmyne

39. Aspen Humes

40. Kari

41. Nat Marshall

42. Janae Sims

43. KWN

44. Nia

45. Milan

46. Honey Wheat

47. Chelsea

48. Dee Omega

49. Cinnamon Toast Munch

50. Dill

RELATED CONTENT: Jordyn Jay On Why Pride Month Is More Than A Party And How BTFA Is Empowering Black Trans Voices Through Art [Exclusive]

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Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens, Bi Beauties & WLW Baddies We Can't Stop Crushing On, Vol. 27 was originally published on madamenoire.com

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