'New Soul Kitchen Remix' — Chef Jernard's Soulful Chicken Fried Steak And Bacon Green Beans Are So Good It'll Make You Slap Somebody

Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / New Soul Kitchen Remix

For episode 607 of New Soul Kitchen Remix, Chef Jernard Wells focuses on the classic warmth and comfort of down home dinners. Get ready to feast your eyes on the cooking experts’ delicious take on chicken fried steak smothered in creamy gravy with green beans, finished with a classic vanilla Old Fashioned — true Southern inspired cooking.

New Soul Kitchen Remix: Here’s How To Make Chef Jernard Wells’ Chicken Fried Steak Smothered In Creamy Gravy.

Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / New Soul Kitchen Remix.

Wells kicks things off with one of his all-time comfort food favorites, chicken fried steak. Tender cube steaks are seasoned, coated in a perfectly seasoned flour mixture, dipped in buttermilk, and fried until they’re beautifully golden and irresistibly crispy. But no chicken fried steak is complete without gravy, and Chef Wells doesn’t disappoint. He finishes the dish with a rich, creamy homemade gravy made from the flavorful pan drippings, creating the ultimate Southern classic that’s perfect for spooning over every bite.

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Green Beans

Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / New Soul Kitchen Remix.

Next up is a side dish that deserves just as much attention. Wells prepares a batch of savory Southern green beans featuring fresh green beans simmered with crispy hickory-smoked bacon, garlic, shallots, and chicken stock. Finished with a touch of Cajun seasoning, these green beans deliver the perfect balance of smoky, savory, and fresh flavors, proving that vegetables can easily steal the spotlight.

Classic Vanilla Old Fashioned

Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / New Soul Kitchen Remix

No Southern-inspired meal is complete without something special to sip, and Wells delivers with a sophisticated smoked classic vanilla Old Fashioned. Crafted with a smooth, high-quality bourbon, maple syrup, bitters, and just a hint of vanilla, this timeless cocktail is elevated with a smoky finish using cherrywood, oak, or pecan smoke. Garnished with an expressed orange peel and a maraschino cherry, it’s a drink that looks as impressive as it tastes and pairs beautifully with the hearty flavors of the meal.

Throughout the episode, Chef Wells shares the cooking tips, techniques, and personal touches that make his recipes approachable for home cooks while celebrating the comforting flavors that have become a signature of Southern cuisine. Whether you’re planning your next family dinner, looking for new entertaining ideas, or simply searching for a little kitchen inspiration, this episode serves up everything you need to recreate a memorable meal at home.

Don’t miss this delicious episode of New Soul Kitchen Remix, which airs on July 8, 20206, where soulful recipes, bold flavors, and Chef Jernard Wells’ infectious personality come together for another unforgettable cooking experience. Tune in for new episodes of New Soul Kitchen every Wednesday at 9P/8C on CLEO TV.

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'New Soul Kitchen Remix' — Chef Jernard's Soulful Chicken Fried Steak And Bacon Green Beans Are So Good It'll Make You Slap Somebody was originally published on madamenoire.com