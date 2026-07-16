Democrats' Israel Rift Goes Public as Majority Votes to Block Military Aid

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

A growing divide within the Democratic Party over U.S. support for Israel was on full display Wednesday after a majority of House Democrats voted in favor of blocking billions of dollars in military aid to the country.

The amendment, introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, ultimately failed by a vote of 104-314. But the final tally revealed a political milestone: 103 Democrats joined one Republican in backing the measure, while 98 Democrats opposed it and 10 voted “present,” CNN reports.

The split even reached the highest levels of Democratic leadership. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar voted against the amendment, while House Minority Whip Katherine Clark voted in favor.

The vote was a huge win for progressives and represented a dramatic change in the party’s approach to Israel. Just two years ago, only 37 House Democrats supported a similar effort to block military assistance.

“Starting today, a majority of Democrats in this building refused to vote to send billions of dollars in weapons to the Israeli military,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar told reporters, CNN reports.

Casar argued the outcome sends a clear message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that unconditional U.S. military support is no longer guaranteed. “Nothing will be the same on this issue ever again,” he added.

Rep. Ilhan Omar echoed that sentiment, saying she reflected on the moment alongside Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American serving in Congress.

“When we got here, a day like today… did not seem possible,” Omar said.

Knowing the issue would divide the caucus, Democratic leaders deliberately avoided pressuring members to vote one way or the other. Jeffries instead encouraged lawmakers to vote according to their conscience after weeks of private conversations about how to handle the politically sensitive issue.

Even lawmakers who supported the amendment acknowledged it was an imperfect vehicle. Clark said she opposed sending what she called a “blank check” for military aid to Israel but criticized the Republican-backed proposal because it also would have blocked humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

“This is not an attempt to have a serious and necessary debate about offensive military aid to Israel,” Clark said in a statement. “However, it is clear that the status quo is not tenable.”

Other Democrats argued Republicans were using the amendment to exploit divisions within the party. Rep. Mark Pocan, who voted against the measure, dismissed it as political theater, noting that the proposal had virtually no chance of becoming law.

Still, the vote underscored the growing pressure from the Democratic Party to rethink U.S. policy toward Israel as the war in Gaza continues.

While the amendment failed, the vote highlighted how rapidly Democratic opinion on Israel has evolved, and suggests that future debates over military aid are likely to become even more contentious.

See social media’s reaction below.