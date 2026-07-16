Clavicular Defends 'Looksmaxxing' Movement After AOC Raises Concerns For Young Boys

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In between voting against aid to the Israeli military and pushing for a cap on lavish gifts to Supreme Court justices, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has found herself in the middle of a back-and-forth with Clavicular.

The streamer and influencer found fame over the past year by introducing looksmaxxing to his young audience. The term basically means to maximize the potential of your physical appearance, whether it be how you dress, eat, and exercise, and to capitalize on more internal things like personality and becoming a better conversationalist.

TMZ caught up with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in D.C., and while she has no problem with Clav, she is concerned about what looksmaxing could do to young boys’ self-esteem.

“I think it’s about what leads young men to go down these kinds of rabbit holes. I think as a woman, since we’ve been teenagers, we’re constantly being told that our bodies are not good enough and that you’re either too big or too small or too tall. Everyone’s trying to nip this and tuck that, and it’s all because of the messages that we’re told about our worth. And I think that it’s bad enough that women get that, and I don’t want to see that extended to young men either. And we really need role models of people who love themselves, you know? I don’t know about him personally, but I think he loves himself now. Like he’s doing very well for himself.”

Clav saw AOC’s thoughts on his looksmaxxing movement and immediately noted that it’s not always about superficial things and that personal development is also important.

“Why do people act like you automatically reject the importance of charisma/personality when becoming a looksmaxer,” he questioned on X when retweeting TMZ’s video. “It’s always been about being as well-rounded as possible and maxing every stat.”

See how social media is reacting to the unlikely link-up below.