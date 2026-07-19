Bompton’s Best: YG & The Game Battle for VERZUZ Bragging Rights

VERZUZ is heading back to the West Coast, and this one is already shaping up to be a must watch.

Source: Bennett Raglin/Unique Nicole

Compton heavyweights YG and The Game are officially set to face off in the latest VERZUZ battle on Thursday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. PT. After delivering one of the summer’s most talked about matchups with B2K and Pretty Ricky, VERZUZ is keeping the momentum going by bringing together two of the city’s well known rap stars for what should be an unforgettable night of hits, nostalgia and West Coast pride.

Apple Music got fans talking after teasing the battle on Instagram with clips of both rappers alongside iconic West Coast street names, instantly setting the tone for the showdown. It did not take long before social media picked a side.

“All Respect to YG, but Game got this by a landslide. It’s lowkey not even fair,” one fan commented.

Another user had a completely different take, writing,

“Mannnnnnn what! This is legit a big deal for us! YG got it forsure, them pool parties & club days 🔥 you just had to be there!”

Fans have been going back and forth over who has the stronger catalog, with some giving the edge to The Game’s early 2000s dominance while others say YG’s string of club anthems and modern West Coast classics make him the clear winner.

Truthfully, this battle is not an easy one to call.

Over the past two decades, both artists have built impressive catalogs that helped shape West Coast hip hop for different generations. The Game burst onto the scene with chart topping records and quickly became one of the biggest names in rap, while YG carved out his own lane by delivering street anthems that became staples at parties, clubs and cookouts across the country.

Both rappers have also shared records with some of hip hop’s biggest names including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, 50 Cent and more, making this matchup even more stacked. Between solo hits, collaborations and surprise records, there is plenty of ammunition for both artists when they step onto the VERZUZ stage.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, social media attempted to stir up rumors of tension between the two back in 2024, however The Game quickly shut that narrative down. Addressing the speculation on Instagram, he wrote, “@yg & @mustard My n***as 5L,” before adding, “Go twist a backwood before you twist that #Bompton.”

That public show of support made it clear there was no real issue between the Compton natives, which should allow this battle to stay focused on the music instead of unnecessary drama.

If VERZUZ history has taught us anything, it is to expect a few surprises along the way. Whether it is special guests, unexpected performances or unforgettable moments, fans are hoping this West Coast celebration delivers everything they have been waiting for.

Now the only question left is simple. Who really has the better catalog?

Who do YOU have winning the battle? Let us know in the comments below.

Bompton’s Best: YG & The Game Battle for VERZUZ Bragging Rights was originally published on bossip.com