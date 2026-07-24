America Just Crowned Its Most Hated Names — Is Yours On The List?

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Source: SDI Productions / Getty Research platform StudyFinds has released interesting data about the most hated names in America, and sadly, your name may have made the list. A recent survey from research platform StudyFinds found that millions of Americans admit to making snap judgments based solely on someone’s first name, shedding light on the most hated names in America and the results show that some names come with stereotypes long before a person even says hello. The survey of 2,000 Americans found that 18% of respondents, nearly one in five, said they have judged someone simply because of their first name before ever meeting them. While names are often chosen with love and personal meaning, the findings suggest that certain names carry strong cultural associations that can influence how people are perceived. Karen came in first place. Source: bgblue / Getty Topping the list of the most hated names in America is Karen, and it wasn’t even close. Over the past few years, “Karen” has become a popular nickname online for someone who is seen as demanding, entitled, or always asking to “speak to the manager.” That stereotype appears to have stuck, making Karen the name Americans were most likely to associate with negative traits. RELATED CONTENT: Weapon-Inspired Baby Names On The Rise — Experts Warn Against ‘Glamorizing Violence’

Chad was a strong second. Source: feedough / Getty Following Karen was Chad, another name with strong online associations. In internet slang, Chad has become shorthand for an overly confident or arrogant man, making it one of the most hated names cited by survey participants. Donald, Damien and John also made the top 5. Donald also ranked near the top, likely due to its prominent political associations, while Damien has long been linked to horror films and pop culture. John rounded out the top five, demonstrating that even one of the most common names in America is not immune to negative perceptions. While the survey didn’t ask people why they disliked certain names, it’s clear that movies, memes, celebrities, and current events all play a role in shaping public perception. Many of the most hated names aren’t disliked because of the people who have them, but because of the cultural meanings attached to them over time.

The study found that younger Americans are more likely to judge a person’s name. So even want to change their name out of fear of judgement. Source: Yuliia Kaveshnikova / Getty The survey also found that younger Americans are much more likely to judge someone by their name. Nearly 29% of Gen Z respondents admitted they form opinions based on a person’s first name before meeting them, making them the generation most likely to do so. Interestingly, many Americans don’t feel like their own name really fits who they are. According to the survey, 42% said they don’t feel they embody the spirit of their first name. Older generations felt the biggest disconnect, with only 31% of Gen X respondents and 29% of baby boomers saying they strongly identify with their name. Younger adults were more likely to feel their name suits them, with 44% of Gen Z and 40% of millennials saying it feels like a good match. Even so, plenty of people would still change their name if they had the chance. One in five Americans said they wish they could choose a different first name, and Gen Z was once again the most likely generation to say so, with nearly one-third (32%) saying they’d happily make the switch. When asked what they’d choose instead, many respondents preferred timeless, traditional names. Jessica was the most popular replacement, followed by Amira, Caroline, Lisa, and Natalie. Others took a much more creative approach. Some of the unusual names people suggested included SirCartier, Furnace, Sapling, Legacy, Cipher, Purple Shay, Indigo, and Kha’Leah. While the survey offers a fun look at the most hated names in America, it also serves as a reminder that first impressions aren’t always fair. A name may trigger certain assumptions, but it says very little about someone’s personality, character, or values. Still, thanks to social media and pop culture, the most hated names continue to reflect how quickly public opinion can shape something as personal as the name you’re given at birth. RELATED CONTENT: The Ultimate Hollywood Merger! Eric Murphy And Jasmin Lawrence Welcome Daughter, Ari Skye