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2026 Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Published on July 25, 2026
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A woman with long blonde hair performing on stage, holding a microphone and wearing a white outfit with sparkling embellishments. The stage is illuminated with purple lighting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

The 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival took over Downtown Cincinnati.

Music fans from across the Midwest made their way to the Queen City for the annual weekend celebration, with three nights of R&B, hip-hop and soul blessing Paycor Stadium.

MORE: Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE From Fountain Square [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Thursday

Fans gathered inside the newly renovated Bengals club spaces at Paycor Stadium for an intimate opening night featuring DJ Spinderella, Radio One’s own DJ Vader, Cincinnati native Hi-Tek, and Talib Kweli with J Rawls on the decks.

The festival’s opening night has become a tradition for true hip-hop heads, and this year’s crowd showed up ready for it.

Friday

803 Fresh got our “Boots on the Ground” before the wonderful Ledisi, Nelly, Charlie Wilson and Tyrese took over the main stage.

Charlie Wilson reminded everyone why he’s one of R&B’s living legends. After suffering a stroke last year, Uncle Charlie spent much of his set behind the piano before getting on his feet towards the end to shout, praise Him, and connect with the crowd a bit.

Tyrese closed the night with that wild superstar energy we all know and love him for.

Instead of staying on stage, he wasted little time making his way into the audience to get up close with fans throughout his performance.

Saturday

Paycor Stadium was packed before the first performance, with excitement building all evening for our headliner Mary J. Blige. As tradition goes, fest goers showed up in their crispiest all-white looks.

The final night’s lineup featured Heatwave, Doug E. Fresh with Slick Rick, SWV, Mary J. Blige and Trey Songz.

Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick proved why they’re hip-hop pioneers, giving us a performance showing REAL hip-hop will never die.

SWV slowed things down with flawless vocals, treating us to classics like “You’re the One,” “Weak,” “Use Your Heart” and more.

Then came the Queen…

Mary J. Blige delivered the kind of performance people will be talking about years after the 2026 weekend.

She made three outfit changes, worked her way through a stacked catalog of hits and looked like she was having just as much fun as the crowd.

Fans sang along to favorites including “Enough Cryin,” “Don’t Go,” “Real Love” and “You Remind Me.” And yes, she gave the us her signature Mary J. boot dance everyone was waiting for.

Trey Songz closed out the 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival with a trip down memory lane. His set featured fan favorites like “Last Time,” “Can’t Be Friends,” “Jupiter Love” and more, bringing yet another legendary Cincy Music Festival weekend to a close.

Click through for photos from the 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival!

A group of musicians in red sequined outfits performing on stage, with various musical instruments and equipment visible.
Source: Cincinnati Music Festival / Cincinnati Music Festival
Two men in red sequined jackets performing on stage, one singing into a microphone and the other playing an instrument.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people gathered at an outdoor event, with a man and woman standing in the foreground.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people at an outdoor event, with many individuals raising their arms and cheering enthusiastically.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Diverse crowd of people gathered at an outdoor event, some wearing colorful clothing and accessories.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people wearing white clothing and holding signs at an event or rally.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Crowd of people wearing red shirts, some with "Have FBI Files" text, gathered at an event or rally.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man wearing sunglasses and jewelry performs on stage, holding a microphone and wearing a white jacket.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Two men performing on stage, one wearing a red jacket and the other a white suit, with musical equipment and a backdrop visible.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A smiling man in a black shirt raises his fist while surrounded by a large crowd at an event.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man wearing sunglasses and a white jacket performing on stage, holding a microphone and singing.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people, many wearing colorful clothing, with a woman in the foreground shouting with her mouth open wide and wearing round glasses.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man in a red jacket singing into a microphone on stage with musical equipment visible behind him.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A crowd of people at an event, with a woman in a pink shirt raising her arms in celebration.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A crowd of people in colorful clothing celebrating together, with a couple embracing in the foreground.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of people, including a smiling woman in a blue dress, gathered together and posing for photos.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Three performers in red outfits singing and dancing on a stage with a dark background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Three female singers performing on stage in red dresses, singing into microphones.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Two performers on stage in red outfits singing into microphones in a dark setting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Three women in red dresses performing on a dark stage with purple lighting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A woman in a bright red outfit performing on stage, with her long dark hair flowing as she sings into a microphone.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people holding up their phones, creating a sea of bright lights in a dark venue.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Three smiling women making peace signs at a media event for "The Wiz 2011" hip hop and R&B festival.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Three people posing for a photo at a crowded outdoor event, with the New York Knicks logo visible on one person's shirt.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A performer in a purple outfit singing into a microphone on a dark stage.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A performer in a pink outfit and cap stands on stage, gesturing with their arms.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A performer wearing a purple hooded jacket and cap sings into a microphone on a dimly lit stage.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A performer wearing a pink outfit and hat dancing on stage in a dimly lit concert setting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A performer wearing a purple hat and jacket holds a microphone on stage in a dimly lit setting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A performer wearing a purple hat, jacket, and shorts stands on a dark stage, with bright purple lighting illuminating the scene.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A woman with long blonde hair performing on stage, holding a microphone and wearing a white outfit with sparkling embellishments. The stage is illuminated with purple lighting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A woman with long blonde hair singing into a microphone while seated at a Korg Kronos keyboard on a dimly lit stage.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A performer on stage singing into a microphone, wearing a white outfit with a sheer overlay, with a Kronos keyboard visible behind them.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A woman with long blonde hair singing into a microphone on stage, wearing a white outfit with purple accents.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people in a dark setting, many holding up their phones to capture the moment.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Crowd of people holding up phones and cameras in a dark setting, with lights and reflections visible.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A woman with long blonde hair wearing a white outfit and performing on stage, singing into a microphone.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man wearing a tie-dye shirt and glasses singing into a microphone on stage in a dimly lit venue.
Source: Cincinnati Music Festival / Cincinnati Music Festival
A woman with curly hair singing into a microphone on a stage with drums and other musical equipment behind her.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Crowded stadium with spectators in the stands and people in the foreground. The stadium has signage for "Anderson", "Paul Brown", "Munoz", and "Lelie".
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Large crowd of people wearing yellow shirts gathered in a stadium
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A woman with curly purple hair singing into a microphone on stage, accompanied by a man playing a keyboard.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A musician with curly purple hair performing on stage, playing a Roland keyboard and singing into a microphone, with a guitarist and drummer in the background.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A crowded outdoor music festival with people dancing, cheering, and enjoying the lively atmosphere.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of four women posing in front of a Downy fine fragrance house display with floral decorations.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man wearing a white hat and shirt performing on stage with a microphone.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A man in a white hat and shirt performing on stage with a microphone.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A woman with a shaved head raises her hand while addressing a large crowd of people at an outdoor event.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Crowded outdoor event with people taking photos on their phones, some wearing colorful clothing.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Crowd of people at an event, some raising their hands and holding signs, with a person in the center wearing a white shirt and hat.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people attending an event or concert, with many individuals visible in the audience.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A group of four smiling people, including two men and two women, posing together in a crowded stadium at night.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A performer on stage wearing a patterned jacket, sunglasses, and pointing with one hand while performing on a keyboard.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A musician performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a colorful sequined jacket, playing a keyboard with a large logo behind them.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A crowded outdoor music festival or concert, with a woman in the foreground raising her arm and wearing sunglasses and a black top.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Two people on stage, a man in a colorful shirt and a woman in a red dress, dancing and performing.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A smiling man wearing a red cap, black shirt, and yellow jacket performing on a stage in a dark setting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
Two men performing on stage, one singing into a microphone and the other standing beside him.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person wearing sunglasses, a black tank top with the "Cincinnati Music Festival" logo, and a large chain necklace, standing on a stage in a dark setting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A performer on stage wearing sunglasses, jewelry, and a patterned outfit, raising one arm in a celebratory gesture.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A smiling man wearing a denim jacket stands on a stage with a large red backdrop.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person in a dark jacket standing on a stage, silhouetted against a red light.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person on stage performing before a crowd in a dark setting.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A person speaking on stage in a dark venue, with the audience visible in the background holding up their phones.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly
A large crowd of people holding up their phones in a darkened stadium, creating a sea of lights against the night sky.
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly


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2026 Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend [PHOTOS + VIDEOS] was originally published on wiznation.com

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