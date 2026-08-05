Too Short Opens Up About Longevity, Legacy and New Music

Too Short, 60, is releasing a new album produced by Lil Jon, with features from E-40 and Tyga.

Too Short believes veteran artists bring experience and professionalism to recording music today.

Too Short argues that hip-hop artists, like jazz and R&B musicians, don't have to retire at a certain age.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Hip-hop legend Too Short recently stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for a candid conversation about his career, his upcoming album, and why he believes age should never determine when an artist hangs up the microphone.

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Now 60 years old, the Oakland native is preparing to release a new album on July 31, a project produced entirely by longtime hitmaker Lil Jon. Too Short said the collaboration brought a fresh energy to the music and also carried special meaning because Lil Jon’s late son, Slade, contributed to the project before his passing.

The album’s lead single, “Drink and Smoke,” features fellow West Coast legends E-40 and Tyga. According to Too Short, recording music today is much smoother than it was years ago because veteran artists understand the process and come prepared to work.

Throughout the interview, Too Short reflected on the longevity of his career, which has spanned more than four decades and includes collaborations with some of hip-hop’s biggest names. While many people celebrate the fact that he worked with Jay-Z, Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., Too Short said the real honor is that those artists reached out to him.

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One of his favorite memories involved Biggie. Before the rapper became a superstar, Too Short unknowingly met him outside an OutKast event. Later, Biggie reminded him of that encounter, something Too Short says reinforced the importance of treating everyone with respect because you never know where their journey will lead.

The conversation also touched on former Vice President Kamala Harris once naming Too Short her favorite living rapper. He credited that connection to their shared Oakland roots, saying Bay Area pride has always run deep.

When the discussion shifted to the criticism surrounding Yung Miami’s song “Spin Dat,” Too Short offered a thoughtful perspective. Rather than blaming artists for explicit lyrics, he argued that hip-hop has grown into many different subgenres, each serving its own audience. He also said parents ultimately decide what their children are exposed to, adding that every household has different standards.

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Too Short also praised Atlanta’s music culture, calling the city a melting pot where artists from across the country come together to create. Having lived in Atlanta since the early 1990s, he believes the city’s willingness to embrace new talent is one of the reasons it continues producing hitmakers decade after decade.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the interview came when Too Short addressed retirement. He made it clear that his latest album isn’t about proving he can still rap. Instead, it’s about showing that hip-hop artists don’t have to disappear simply because they’ve reached a certain age.

He pointed out that jazz, blues and R&B musicians often perform well into their later years, and he believes hip-hop should be no different. As long as fans continue supporting the music and he enjoys creating it, Too Short says he’ll keep recording and performing.

For one of rap’s most enduring voices, longevity isn’t about looking back. It’s about continuing to move the culture forward.

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Too Short Opens Up About Longevity, Legacy and New Music was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com