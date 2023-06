Urban League of Greater Cleveland: FREEDOM FEST

YOUR URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER CLEVELAND IS CELEBRATING JUNETEENTH – JUNE 17 THE AT THE METROHEALTH CLEVELAND

JUNETEENTH FREEDOM FEST ON MALL C FROM NOON-6:00P. WE’RE SHARING EXCITING EMPLOYMENT, ENTREPRENEUR, AND

YOUTH DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES, PLUS PRIZE GIVEAWAYS AND MUCH MORE IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND!

STOP BY AND SEE US AND WIN A PRIZE!