A TWERKTASTIC Jubilee: See The Wildest Celebrity Moments From Cardi B’s Birthday Bash

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Nobody parties like Cardi B. Especially when she’s got a room full of famous friends ready to cut up for her 29th birthday bash. The big event went down Monday night (Oct 11) and guests included Megan Thee Stallion, Ella Mai, Snoop Dogg, Karrueche Tran, Teyana Taylor and a score of others.

If you were expecting cake, ice-cream and musical chairs – you came to the wrong party. This was a boot-shaking, dancehall themed night fueled by liquor, lapdances and bad decisions. And we love it.

Needless to say, there where cheeks exposed everywhere: Not a bad way to bring in the final year of your 20s.

Peep the gallery below.

1. Karrueche Tran

2. Teyana Taylor Doesn’t Miss

3. Twerk-A-Thon

4. Lizzo Pulls Up

5. Normani Is In The Building

6. Island Tings

7. Uncle Snoop!

8. Big Megan

10. London Hill, Hey Bighead..

11. Let The Good Times Roll

12. Oh Yall Nasty Nasty

13. Relationship Goals

14. Hot Girl Fall

15. How Sweet

16. Megan Thee Stallion: Cheeks of the Week

17. Even Ella Mai Got Busy

18. Winnie Harlow Puttin’ In Twerk, I Mean Work

19. Blame It On The Drank

20. Cakes On Cake Day

A TWERKTASTIC Jubilee: See The Wildest Celebrity Moments From Cardi B’s Birthday Bash  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

