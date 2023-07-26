CLOSE

And1 has a special place in the hearts of basketball players after its epic run in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. But the brand has more in the tank and brought back its famed And1 Open Run Tour to Harlem for its 30th Anniversary.

In the summer of 2023, And1 is looking for the next, great streetballer and on Sunday, July 23 its scouts were at the Kingdome courts in Harlem to see what the NYC area had to offer. Those “scouts” in attendance were the And1 OG familiar to its fans including Rafer “Skip 2 My Lou” Alston, Shane “The Dribbling Machine” Wobley, Aaron “AO” Owens, Phillip “Hot Sauce” Champion and Jamar “The Pharmacist” Davis. Also judging the talent was former Harlem Globetrotter Briana Green.

Also in attendance was longtime And1 supporter and former NBA player Lance “Born Ready” Stephenson. Besides the open run, the day’s festivities also included dunk contests, Queen of the Court, dance contests and more as DJ Scram Jones provided the Hip-Hop soundtrack. Mikey Likes It, a Harlem-based, Black-owned ice cream shop also offered up scoops on the sideline for all in attendance. You can re-watch the And1 Open Run live stream on ClashTV or YouTube.

Visit http://www.and1.com and AND1 on Twitter @And1basketball for more info. Check out photos from the And1 Open Run in Harlem in the gallery.

And1 Open Run Tour Returns To Harlem For 30th Anniversary was originally published on hiphopwired.com