Ashanti, Issa Rae, Chloe Bailey And More Bring The Style To Essence Fest

2022 Essence Festival Of Culture - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1

Essence Festival is all about beauty and style, and our favorite celebrities are giving us both! From Issa Rae to Chloe Bailey, the stars are out, and their looks are popping!

You can’t have Essence Fest without hot fashions. This is a weekend of Black culture, and that means slaying is in order. The who’s who of Black Hollywood is in the building, and of course they are rocking some jazzy threads. Color has been the fashion theme of the festival this year, and the celebs got the memo. Check out how your favorite actresses, personalities, and musical stars fashionably worked these Essence Festival streets.

1. Ashanti

Our girl Ashanti was pretty in pink! She wore a $2,200 Alex Perry satin dress that featured long, dramatic sleeves.

2. Chloe Bailey

Chloe never fails us in the fashion department. She looked gorgeous in a sparkling, red and purple one-shoulder dress by Raisa Vanessa.

3. Letoya Luckett

Letoya did not come to play in this strapless feather number. Her gold ankle strap sandals added extra pizazz to her look. 

4. Tamron Hall

Tamron was her usual gorgeous self in a $2,290 pink Oscar de la Renta flare dress. 

5. Issa Rae

Isa Rae complemented her beautiful melanin with a mustard-colored set. 

6. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey kept it cute and casual in a YSL denim on denim look accented by a purple headscarf. 

